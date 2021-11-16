OptimizeRx and Reuters Events™ Team Up with I AM ALS and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for Innovate4Outcomes™

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, in partnership with Reuters Events™ will host its second annual Innovate4Outcomes event, this year focusing on patient access and support challenges. The virtual design thinking event will be held on December 9, 2021 from 1:00-4:30 PM ET.



Achieving higher standards of care and equal access to treatment remains a huge problem for patients in the U.S. Patient advocacy groups like I AM ALS and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association are critical resources, but still face several barriers when it comes to providing the right support at the right time. Innovate4Outcomes brings together pharma executives, healthcare providers and advocacy leaders to collaborate in finding tangible and actionable solutions, with the goal of driving true patient-centricity across U.S. healthcare.

“Innovate4Outcomes is a true reflection of our mission to help patients start and stay on therapy by connecting key stakeholders along the care journey,” noted Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “The turnout and feedback from our first event indicated that there’s an appetite to connect and collaborate across industry groups to discuss potential new solutions to aid in solving systemic healthcare challenges. Having patient advocacy groups of the caliber of I AM ALS and RESOLVE at the table allows participants to hear first-hand the nuances of the patient experience when faced with chronic conditions. We’re excited to have strong patient voices participating in our solutions-building workshop this year. We’re very grateful to count on these organizations and the healthcare leaders joining and supporting this kind of collaboration.”

2021 Innovate4Outcomes virtual event

The 3.5-hour workshop, inspired by technology “hackathons,” brings together 6 groups of 10-15 pharma leaders, healthcare professional representatives, and patients involved with I AM ALS and RESOLVE to collectively “hack” top access and support-related challenges faced by advocacy groups today to create better outcomes for their patient populations.

Teams will pitch their solutions to the other workshop participants and advocacy judges. The winning team will be publicly announced, and their idea may be implemented by I AM ALS or RESOLVE.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:30 p.m. ET

Registration to apply for the workshop: https://1.reutersevents.com/LP=31404

Who should attend?

Pharmaceutical representatives with job roles spanning (but not limited to): Patient and Market Access Patient Services Brand Management HCP Marketing Consumer Marketing

Healthcare providers, including Doctors, Nurses and Physicians

Healthcare Advertising Agencies

About I AM ALS

I AM ALS is a patient-centric movement revolutionizing how to end disease. The nonprofit provides critical support and resources to people with ALS, caregivers and loved ones. We empower advocates to raise awareness and lead the movement against ALS in driving the development of cures. Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, I AM ALS was born out of their desire to rewrite the ALS story for Brian and the tens of thousands of other people with ALS. Learn more at iamals.org.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

RESOLVE, established in 1974, is dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act. https://resolve.org/about-us/our-mission/

About Reuters Events

Reuters Events is now one of the largest and fastest growing events companies in the world. We serve a diverse range of industries and place a focus on the challenges and opportunities resulting from technological and strategic innovation.

Reuters Events offers help in the sectors where it’s needed most, using specialist industry knowledge to promote development. We research the most difficult business questions to help our customers address their biggest problems and determine their strategy. Whether it’s studies on the progress of emerging technologies, data on fast-moving markets, or updates on regulatory change, we’re always up to speed.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a proprietary point-of-care network, connectivity is facilitated via its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful digital healthcare solutions platform is transforming market and patient access with the life sciences market by unlocking:

AI-directed, real-time HCP marketing to raise awareness of treatment benefits to give patients a timely start on therapy

Streamlined communication and processes around therapy initiation to reduce abandonment through simplified enrollment

Personalized, successful adherence programs to help patients stay on their doctor-recommended course of therapy

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

