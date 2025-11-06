OptimizeRx Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Increases Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

- Q3 revenue of $26.1 million, increased 22% year-over-year

- Q3 gross profit increased 30% year-over-year to $17.5 million

- Increases full year 2025 guidance to a revenue range between $105 million and $109 million and adjusted EBITDA range between $16 million and $19 million

- Introduces 2026 guidance with a revenue range between $118 million and $124 million and adjusted EBITDA range between $19 million and $22 million

- Paid off an incremental $2 million in principal from term loan subsequent to the end of Q3





WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased 22% to $26.1 million, as compared to $21.3 million in the same year ago period

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 increased 30% year-over-year to $17.5 million from $13.4 million during the third quarter of 2024

GAAP net income totaled $0.8 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to GAAP net loss of $(9.1) million, or $(0.50) per basic and diluted share during the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter totaled $3.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2024 (see *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $5.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the same year ago period (see *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $19.5 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $13.4 million as of December 31, 2024





Stephen L. Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “Year-to-date results reflect strong, profitable growth that continues to outperform expectations. Contracted revenue has shown significant year-over-year gains, with early momentum extending into 2026 and setting the stage for sustained strength ahead. This performance stems from our unwavering focus on execution, our commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes, the power of our market-leading patient identification technologies, and the expanding partnerships across our network. Together, these drivers are creating durable value for our shareholders. As demonstrated in our third-quarter results, we are steadily advancing toward becoming a sustainable Rule of 40 company. Given this momentum and the visibility we have into the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year outlook and are introducing initial 2026 guidance.”

Rolling Twelve Months Ended

September 30, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)** 2025 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $ 3,073 $ 2,874 Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 56 % 65 % Net revenue retention 120 % 127 % Revenue per average full-time employee $ 820 $ 732

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company is increasing its fiscal year 2025 guidance and expects revenue to be between $105 million and $109 million with Adjusted EBITDA to be between $16 million and $19 million.

The Company is also introducing fiscal year 2026 guidance at this time and is expecting revenue to be between $118 million and $124 million with Adjusted EBITDA to be between $19 million and $22 million.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.

Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company’s management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

**Definition of Key Performance Indicators

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of “top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma’s most updated list of “The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue”. We previously used “The top 20 pharma companies by 2023 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s future performance, expected revenues, expected Adjusted EBITDA, plans to grow shareholder value creation, plans to continue the Company’s growth and transformation, plans to position the Company to become a “Rule of 40” company, plans to pay down debt at an accelerated rate, momentum extending into 2026, setting the stage for sustained strength in 2026 and beyond, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,519 $ 13,380 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $260 and $335 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 32,227 38,212 Taxes receivable 1,747 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,827 2,379 Total current assets 56,320 53,971 Property and equipment, net 119 150 Other assets Goodwill 70,869 70,869 Patent rights, net 5,013 5,517 Technology assets, net 7,382 8,180 Tradename and customer relationships, net 30,042 31,819 Operating lease right of use assets 481 366 Security deposits and other assets 95 296 Total other assets 113,882 117,047 TOTAL ASSETS $ 170,321 $ 171,168 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,300 $ 2,000 Accounts payable 2,037 2,156 Accrued expenses 10,198 8,486 Revenue share payable 2,329 5,053 Taxes payable — 318 Current portion of lease liabilities 207 168 Deferred revenue 395 473 Total current liabilities 18,466 18,654 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 24,801 30,816 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 300 209 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,491 4,491 Total liabilities 48,058 54,170 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,333,839 and 20,194,697 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 20 20 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in-capital 206,501 201,348 Accumulated deficit (84,256 ) (84,368 ) Total stockholders’ equity 122,263 116,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 170,321 $ 171,168





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 26,067 $ 21,309 $ 77,190 $ 59,811 Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 8,551 7,862 27,695 22,456 Gross profit 17,516 13,447 49,495 37,355 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 14,386 13,425 43,122 43,971 Goodwill impairment — 7,489 — 7,489 Depreciation and amortization 1,080 1,095 3,249 3,235 Total operating expenses 15,466 22,009 46,371 54,695 Income (loss) from operations 2,050 (8,562 ) 3,124 (17,340 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,154 ) (1,524 ) (4,053 ) (4,597 ) Other income 62 38 139 113 Interest income 91 107 269 231 Total other expenses, net (1,001 ) (1,379 ) (3,645 ) (4,253 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,049 (9,941 ) (521 ) (21,593 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (270 ) 817 633 1,561 Net income (loss) $ 779 $ (9,124 ) $ 112 $ (20,032 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 18,576,199 18,323,542 18,519,665 18,250,775 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 19,459,877 18,323,542 19,021,905 18,250,775 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.04 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.10 ) Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.10 )





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 112 $ (20,032 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,249 3,235 Stock-based compensation 5,002 8,530 Goodwill impairment — 7,489 Bad debt expense — 131 Amortization of debt issuance costs 785 547 Changes in: Accounts receivable 5,985 9,795 Prepaid expenses and other assets (448 ) (1,200 ) Accounts payable (119 ) 527 Revenue share payable (2,724 ) (2,296 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,913 (1,997 ) Operating lease liabilities 15 — Deferred tax liabilities — (1,625 ) Taxes receivable and payable (2,065 ) 972 Deferred revenue (78 ) 615 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,627 4,691 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (47 ) (95 ) Capitalized software development costs (91 ) (235 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (138 ) (330 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (188 ) (587 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 338 — Repayment of long-term debt (5,500 ) (1,500 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,350 ) (2,087 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,139 2,274 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 13,380 13,852 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 19,519 $ 16,126 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 3,268 $ 4,081 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,007 $ —

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

This earnings release includes certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results and provides transparency on how the Company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Management believes that financial information excluding certain items that are not considered to reflect the Company’s ongoing operating results, such as those listed below, improves the comparability of year-to-year results. Consequently, management believes that investors may be able to better understand the Company’s operating results excluding these items. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, other income, as well as other items that management believes are not related to the Company’s ongoing performance.

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 779 $ (9,124 ) $ 112 $ (20,032 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,080 1,095 3,249 3,235 Stock-based compensation 1,956 2,604 5,002 8,530 Goodwill impairment — 7,489 — 7,489 Severance expenses — 64 275 724 Shareholder activist related fees — — 451 — CEO search fees — — 225 — Other income (62 ) (38 ) (139 ) (113 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 174 182 785 547 Acquisition expenses — — — 243 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,927 $ 2,272 $ 9,960 $ 623 Non-GAAP net income per share Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.52 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 19,459,877 18,400,125 19,021,905 18,397,699





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 779 $ (9,124 ) $ 112 $ (20,032 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,080 1,095 3,249 3,235 Income tax (benefit) expense 270 (817 ) (633 ) (1,561 ) Stock-based compensation 1,956 2,604 5,002 8,530 Goodwill impairment — 7,489 — 7,489 Severance expenses — 64 275 724 Acquisition expenses — — — 243 Shareholder activist related fees — — 451 — CEO search fees — — 225 — Other income (62 ) (38 ) (139 ) (113 ) Interest expense, net 1,063 1,417 3,784 4,367 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,086 $ 2,690 $ 12,326 $ 2,882



