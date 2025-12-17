OptimizeRx Continues Expansion of the Company’s Point-Of-Care Network

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced four new partner agreements that meaningfully expand the Company’s in-workflow point-of-care (POC) network, fortify its long-term competitive position, and increase total National Provider Identifier (NPI) reach.

The newly executed agreements include:

An exclusive, multi-year agreement with a high-demand e-prescribing (eRx) platform previously available only through a competitive network

A new partnership that extends the Company’s presence into the point-of-discharge setting

Multi-year renewals with two of the Company’s highest-performing electronic health record (EHR) and eRx partners—one of which establishes an exclusive partnership





Together, these agreements significantly expand OptimizeRx’s strategic footprint and reinforce the Company’s leadership in the POC marketing landscape.

With the addition of two new channel partners, OptimizeRx increases its unique NPI reach by 37%. The new partners include an eRx platform that was previously part of a competitive network, and a health systems access partner that reaches HCPs when treatment plans and patient instructions are finalized. The latter partner also provides OptimizeRx with reach into an extended network of EHR platforms, broadening OptimizeRx clients’ access to healthcare providers directly in the clinical workflow.

The renewals strengthen our partnerships with long-term, top-performing EHR and eRx platforms and secure exclusive access to premium inventory. They also increase visibility into future channel revenue, based on the partners’ historical track record of strong utilization, consistent performance, and high ROIs for life sciences brands.

“By deepening relationships with proven, high-value partners and adding exclusive access to large-scale platforms that were previously outside our network, we continue to position the Company for sustained, profitable growth, driven by our clients’ ability to reach a larger audience of relevant providers,” said Steve Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer, OptimizeRx. “Life sciences manufacturers continue to recognize the value of in-workflow engagement for driving brand awareness and conversion. Our network scale, technology assets, and strategic partnerships place us in a strong position to capture growing demand and deliver measurable results for our clients. We believe the steps we are taking today will meaningfully enhance the value we deliver to our clients.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life sciences brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, visit www.optimizerx.com.

