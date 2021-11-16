LifeSci Communications Announces Bold Evolution of its Brand

New look reflects transformative expansion of capabilities serving ever-changing life sciences industry



NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Communications LLC (LSC) today launched new branding, a reflection of its comprehensive strategic communications programs that support healthcare innovation from discovery to commercialization. The agency’s evolution comes on the heels of significant revenue growth in the past 12 months, driven by expansion in the size and scope of its offerings. The agency’s team has grown in tandem, with headcount rising to more than 65 in its fourth year of operation.

LSC experienced upwards of 60% growth in revenue over the past twelve months and met the demands of more than 75 clients across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology and digital healthcare spaces internationally.

LSC’s newly unveiled tagline “We See More” speaks to its unique approach of merging scientific and communications talent, with over one-third of the account team holding advanced medical or scientific degrees. The diversity of backgrounds and a multidisciplinary approach allow LSC to pair large agency capabilities with entrepreneurial passion and grit.

“Today, we have the collective knowledge and experience to support life sciences companies at any stage of the corporate life cycle, whether emerging from stealth mode, planning an IPO or launching new products,” said Maggie Helmig, MPH, president of LSC. “In the face of ever-growing and -changing needs, we’ve continued to expand our team of physicians, scientists and leading communications experts who specialize in crafting compelling stories that showcase our clients’ transformational work.”

Capabilities showcased on the new website include end-to-end corporate communications strategies, branding and website development, disease awareness campaigns, product communications from development stage to commercialization, key opinion leader engagement, and clinical trial recruitment campaigns, among others.

“We are in an era of unprecedented innovation in the life sciences,” said Matt Middleman, M.D., founder and CEO of LSC. “The pace of this progress means client needs have become increasingly complex. To meet these challenges, we’ve been incredibly agile while introducing innovative solutions that bring the science to life. Our new branding is emblematic of our position as one of the fastest-growing life science-focused strategic communications agencies in our industry.”

About LifeSci Communications

LifeSci Communications (LSC) is a global healthcare communications and marketing agency that helps clients deliver on the promise of a healthier world. LSC’s team specializes in understanding the science and medicine behind the world’s most important healthcare innovations. The company leverages integrated capabilities in public relations, marketing communications, social and digital media and creative communications to build trusted partnerships with clients in the life sciences. LSC is headquartered in New York City, with operations in Boston, Madrid and London.

