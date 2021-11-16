GBT’s Developing a Comprehensive Machine Learning Based Platform for Integrated Circuit Design, Verification, and Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing machine learning based software solutions to include integrated circuit design, verification and manufacturing aspects under one platform, enabling faster design, higher performance, and silicon yield. Based on its recent patented technology, GBT has started the development of a comprehensive software solution to address advanced nanometer challenges under one design environment. The software platform (internal code name MAGIC II), will address a wide variety of IC design aspects among these are functional verification, geometric design-rules correctness, power management, reliability and design for manufacturing (DFM).



The platform is targeted to support analog, digital and mixed signal designs, enabling efficient scalability and process migration. GBT’s ML technology plans to be implemented to ensure fast performance; especially, with today’s very large ICs in the domains of AI, IoT and data processing. The solution suite will include design, verification and manufacturing analysis under one platform which eliminates the use of different EDS vendors and tool tools. The platform will take into consideration design requirements and perform area optimization for efficient silicon yield. The platform will also include design automation utilities, among them are high level synthesis, geometrical and electrical auto-correction features, along with interactive capabilities, enabling on-the-fly feedback and violation elimination. The platform will be consisted of wide variety of independent programs that will work in a full interoperability method, providing fabless IC design firms with the capability to design their chips under one design environment, both faster and cheaper.

As our electronic world is constantly proliferating, fabless design firms are in the need of a breakthrough IC design technology to address the ever-growing design and manufacturing complexities. The MAGIC II platform will potentially offer intelligent, comprehensive portfolio IC design solutions, enabling design firms to deliver innovative projects faster, cheaper and with superior performance.

"In today’s IC design world, design firms are typically using EDA solutions from different vendors for different purposes and analysis. We started the development of one comprehensive IC design platform that will offer major design solutions under a single umbrella. There will be longer be a need to import and export data between different vendors EDA tools since our platform will handle all data; internally, transparent for the user. The platform will be covering geometrical, electrical and manufacturing aspects, so designers would be able to design their microchip from concept all the way to final data, that is sent to the fab for manufacturing. The platform will support analog, digital and mixed design styles, including, full scalability and is expected to save major design time cycle; particularly, in advanced nodes of 7nm and below. Designers will be able to design their chip with built-in, interactive assistance to guide them how to make their design flawless, virtually error-free. Additionally, the platform will include auto-correction and optimization utilities to improve older projects, correcting violations in massive designs. A deep learning system will enable intelligent solutions, along with vast amount of data processing (Big Data), which is a crucial factor with today’s enormous integrated circuit’s size. One of the system’s key advantages will be the minimization of the time spent on geometrical design rule corrections (DRCs), which will be done automatically. The platform will also include IC design utilities to optimize and balance the design’s power, area, functionality and performance. We strongly believe that a one-stop, comprehensive IC design solution will introduce a much easier and more efficient way to handle microchip’s design aspects. Creating new horizons for IC design firms in the digital, analog, and mixed signal domains,” said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and fully developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com