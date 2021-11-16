Smartronix Welcomes Laura Braksator as Chief Growth Officer

Former ASRC Federal Executive Vice President Brings Extensive Go-To-Market Experience in Technology and Federal Government Sectors



HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC , a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, today announced the appointment of Laura Braksator to its executive leadership team as the chief growth officer. Braksator will lead business development, capture, proposal management, marketing and communications.

Braksator brings more than 20 years of experience in the federal government and technology sectors. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Peter LaMontagne, Braksator will lead enterprise-wide business development activities and oversee the corporate go-to-market strategy to drive organic growth and profitability for the organization.

“Laura’s leadership skills, federal government experience and significant business development expertise are a wonderful addition to our leadership team,” said LaMontagne. “She will help to execute our business strategy, accelerate growth and enhance our position as a leader in the market.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic and talented team at Smartronix during such an exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Braksator. “Working closely with the leadership team, I look forward to strengthening our go-to-market strategy and bringing innovative solutions to clients across industries.”

Prior to joining Smartronix, Braksator led business development at ASRC Federal, Perspecta, GDIT and SAIC where she was responsible for growing Civilian, Defense and Intel portfolios. Braksator holds a B.A. from Lock Haven University and an MBA from La Salle University. She is a member of Women in Homeland Security, INSA and AFCEA, and a mentor in the American Corporate Partners Veteran Mentoring Program.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. Smartronix delivers mission assured solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit www.smartronix.com .