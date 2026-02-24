SMX Achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Cybersecurity and National Defense

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX® today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2, demonstrating its continued leadership in safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and advancing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The rigorous independent assessment was conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), validating that SMX has implemented and institutionalized the security practices aligned to National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication (NIST SP) 800-171 required under CMMC Level 2. Fewer than 300 organizations across the DIB, which includes more than 75,000 contractors supporting the Department of War (DoW) have achieved this certification to date.

CMMC 2.0, formally released by the DoW in December 2024, establishes mandatory cybersecurity standards for contractors handling sensitive defense information. Level 2 certification confirms that SMX maintains the advanced security controls, continuous monitoring capabilities, and governance frameworks required to protect CUI and support national security missions.

“Achieving CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification underscores SMX’s unwavering commitment to securing the defense supply chain and protecting the sensitive information entrusted to us,” said Anthony Vultaggio, Chief Technology Officer at SMX. “We view CMMC not simply as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic imperative-enabling us to deliver resilient, secure, and mission-focused solutions to our DoW clients.”

This milestone further strengthens SMX’s position as a trusted partner to the federal government, ensuring readiness to meet evolving cybersecurity mandates while delivering innovative digital transformation, cloud, and mission support capabilities.

About SMX

SMX is an industry-leading provider of product-focused solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of War, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.