Chime Partners with Dubb to Bring Power of Video to Lead Engagement and Conversion

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning sales acceleration system for the real estate industry, today announced a partnership with video communication provider, Dubb . By integrating Dubb’s feature rich and easy-to-use video solution directly into the Chime platform, real estate professionals can quickly build trust and establish expertise with their network to nurture and convert leads more effectively. To learn more about the partnership and to watch a 2-minute demo, click here .



Quick Links:

Video Proven to Build Trust and Engagement

As agents and brokerages continue to face steep competition from both online and local competition, standing out from the crowd, showcasing expertise, and building trust among potential clients has never been more important. Video provides a powerful way for busy real estate professionals to authentically connect with their pool of leads and turn them into clients. According to Wyzowl’s annual “State of Video Marketing” report, 84% of marketers said video has helped them generate leads and 74% noted it has resulted in a direct sales increase. Extending Chime’s video capabilities with Dubb will enable agents to increase response rates, differentiate, and generate long-term, profitable relationships.

“As professional salespeople, one of the biggest factors you need to address is trust. This is especially true for real estate professionals who are often helping people with the single largest transaction of their lives,” noted Ruben Dua, Dubb Co-Founder. “Prospects and customers need to understand your unique value and what you bring to the table and video is one of the best ways to do that. By working in tandem with Chime’s powerful platform to nurture and convert leads through the real estate process, video can add another level of authenticity into your communications and improve lead engagement.”

Seamless Integration Bolsters Lead Nurturing

Through the partnership, customers will be able to create and send Dubb videos directly from the Chime platform. Each interface inside of Chime where users have the option to create a message, such as a one-to-one email, one-to-one text message, or both, will feature a Dubb video element built right in. This video capability is also included in Chime’s Smart Plans feature which creates automated lead nurturing campaigns. Users will have access to their library of videos or can record a brand-new video from within the Chime platform and can then seamlessly insert the video into an email, text, or any communication channel through Chime. In addition, video activity – including views and other metrics – is also tracked in real-time and synched directly into the activity feed of Chime’s contact record.

“We place a premium on integration partners that can not only deliver critical functionality but help us deliver on our mission of helping real estate professionals convert more leads. By partnering with Dubb, we can continue to provide our customers with the powerful video capabilities they need to move beyond a transaction mentality and build long-term relationships that contribute directly to bottom line growth,” noted Randy Carroll, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Chime.

To see how easy it is to use Dubb within the Chime platform, visit https://dubb.com/chime .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919d20da-b7a8-46ce-b662-6da1080a1a38