International Land Alliance Provides Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Company Highlights:

Sold a 20-acre parcel at the Emerald Grove development for $630,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company has received $248,650 in payments against the balance due. The Company purchased this property (comprised of four 20-acre parcels, which includes a 8,000 sq ft event center) at a price of $1.1M in Q1 2019.

Opened Oasis Park Resort, a 500-acre eco-friendly, off grid community, for property tours following substantial construction progress for Phase I of the project including completion of the two-mile access road and the community entrance structure. Recent commencement of Phase II construction including the waterfront clubhouse, casitas and model homes.

Sold 3 home sites at Oasis Park Resort for a total of a $120,000 with a 10% down payment with the balance paid over 36 months.

Received a $20,000 down payment on their first new home construction contract at Oasis Park Resort to build a 2BR/2BA home for $99,000.

Through September 30, 2021 the Company presold 13 home sites at Valle Divino, an eco-friendly, off grid community, for gross proceeds of $360,080.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Rancho Costa Verde (“RCV”) had a combination of lot sales and construction for gross sales of $1,623,662 with net income of $98,238. In May 2021, the Company acquired a 25% interest in RCV, a 1,100-acre, 1,200-lot master planned, eco-friendly, off grid community in Baja California, located roughly 8 km north of ILA’s Oasis Park Resort.

Completed a 2BR/2BA model home, an enhanced entrance and interior roads, as well as site preparation for 4 new homes adjacent to the model home at Plaza Bajamar.

Closed a $2.0 million private placement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share of $0.68.

Taglich Brothers, Inc. initiated research coverage of the Company with an initial price target of $2.00 per share.

Presented at multiple investor conferences including the Q3 Investor Summit, SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, LD Micro Main Event and Q4 Investor Summit.

Management is actively working with its independent registered auditor to ensure full compliance with Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 606 Revenue from Contracts with Customers, in order to recognize revenue from the Company’s contracts for deed, specifically when sales to customers include a significant financing component and when title of the underlying asset is not released until full payment of the consideration to which the Company is entitled. Management expects to have revenue compliance, pursuant to ASU 606 by the of end of Q4.

The Company further announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the sale of its interest in a hemp joint venture (JV) at its Emerald Grove development. The Company expects to consummate this transaction in the next 7 to 10 days.

"During the third quarter we continued to press forward on the development of our portfolio of properties, with increasing interest driving our progress,” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA. “We have now commenced construction at Valle Divino and are ahead of schedule at this premier wine country development. With travel restrictions now lifted and the construction progress at Oasis Park Resort, prospective homeowners and existing lot holders are now arriving for tours of the property, which have already resulted in multiple sales closings and commitments for new home construction

“We expect visitors to the region to continue to strengthen, and we are leveraging this opportunity with increased sales and marketing efforts. We are conducting research and marketing efforts to identify potential home buyers in the United States, with the primary focus on California, and have continued the development of our interactive website for visitors to view home sites, condominiums, and villa options and allow customization. Progress of construction of all our projects can be seen at www.ila.company. Through our investment and partnership with Rancho Costa Verde, we have been able to leverage additional resources with the use of their established and proven marketing plan which can help us with sophisticated execution and the desired results for residential homesite sales and development.

“During the quarter we continued efforts to secure financing and strengthen our balance sheet by closing a $2.0 million private placement with a single institutional investor. We attended several investor conferences to build awareness and interest in the Company, and we are pleased to receive initiation of research coverage by Taglich Brothers.

“Looking ahead we will continue to showcase our properties and welcome visitors to come visualize themselves being a part of these communities. We are ramping up lot sales and home construction in the months ahead and expanding interest with our marketing efforts, which will support the long-term growth of our Company and creation of sustainable value for our shareholders. I look forward to providing further updates on our shareholder update today,” concluded Ingrande.

