Plant Veda Introduces Specially-Priced Holiday Sampler Box Available Across North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTCQB:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the Company is offering an array of its products at special holiday pricing in a just released bundle package. The sampler includes free shipping across Canada and the continental United States.



The Sampler Box includes a two-week supply of plant-based lassies (yogurt), milk, and creamers for only $49.99, a 15% discount off suggested retail, plus free shipping.

To take advantage of the offer, click Plant-based Sampler Box.

In time for the holidays, and in celebration of November being World Vegan Month, the promotion is available to new customers only and will expire by December 31, 2021, or while supplies last.

According to a recent report by Markets and Markets, the dairy alternatives market was valued at US$22.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$40.6 billion by 2026.

All products are Lactose-free, Gluten-free and Vegan.

Our Probiotic Lassi (plant-based drinkable yogurt) contains 10 billion probiotics per cup, features real fruit, contains no cane sugar and comes in Mango, Turmeric Ginger, Saffron Cardamom, Strawberry, and Blueberry.

Our Mylk (plant-based milk) is made from multi plant whole-food ingredients, is dairy-free, cholesterol free and has no added oils. It’s naturally sweetened with organic agave and comes in a variety of flavours.

Our Coffee Creamer (plant-based coffee creamer) is made from organic cashews, organic coconuts and organic oats, and comes in consumers’ favourite flavours including Vanilla, Hazelnut, Chai Spice and unsweetened.

“We are pleased to offer a convenient and cost-effective way for new customers to try our healthy and delicious products,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “The availability of the sampler pack provides customers with a chance to try multiple products at one time, and for the holidays I couldn’t think of a healthier gift”.

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreements

The Company also announces it has signed an agreement with Sideways Frequency to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The terms are for the offering of services between November 2021 – February 2022. As consideration for the agreement, the Company has made payments totalling US$60,000.

The Company also announces it has revised its agreement with Clarkham Capital on providing investor relations and digital marketing services. The revised terms shall be through an expansion of services between November 2021 – December 2021. As consideration for the amendment, the Company has made payments totalling €65,000.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with. Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors.

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations.

