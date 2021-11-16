FloQast Launches Microsoft Teams Integration to Drive Collaboration Across Accounting Teams

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams, the market-leading business communications platform used by more than 500,000 companies. Available now globally, the seamless, two-way integration with Microsoft Teams enables accountants to coordinate tasks across accounting operations, including the monthly close, accounts payable/receivable, compliance, financial planning and analysis, reporting, and more.

A recent Gartner study found that 80% of workers used collaboration tools for work in 2021, a 44% increase since the global pandemic began. With accounting teams increasingly working in remote or hybrid environments, FloQast’s integration with Microsoft Teams makes accountants more efficient and enables faster decision-making, greater transparency, improved collaboration, and frees bandwidth to focus on more operational and strategic tasks.

"Helping accountants achieve accounting operational excellence means meeting them where they work, and combining FloQast’s capabilities with Microsoft Teams – in addition to previous initiatives with email and Slack – is another huge step in that direction," said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “Our platform is the first and only accounting workflow solution that allows two-way communication with Microsoft Teams, giving accounting organizations the power to turn notifications into action and manage their operations at any time or place."

Microsoft Teams Drives Efficiency and Collaboration

Together, FloQast and Microsoft Teams reduce complexity across the financial close and other accounting processes with increased efficiency. Specific benefits include:

Improved transparency. Full real-time visibility into the overall status and tasks, all organized by function across accounting operations.

Streamlined communication. Automated notifications by the function of tasks due, including review notes, signoff reminders, flux information, and reconciliations.

Enhanced accountability. Quick commands to understand which items are late and which are due today or tomorrow.

Best-in-class collaboration. Greater collaboration using Teams compared to email to quickly communicate and immediately take action on tasks — a necessity in today's remote/hybrid work environments.

"We use Microsoft Teams to drive collaboration and communication across both internal and external teams, creating a better experience for our employees,” said Michelle Wright, corporate controller at WorkForce Software . “With the FloQast application for Teams, we have an integrated, real-time view of all of the tasks, review status, and notes in Teams. And with the ability to update FloQast information directly from Teams, people don’t need to log on to FloQast as frequently, making their work easier and more efficient."

