Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Adds to Energy Storage Focus with AMOGREENTECH’s Lithium-Iron Phosphate Batteries

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of AMOGREENTECH’s energy storage system solutions using lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.



AMOGREENTECH, a division of AMO GROUP, manufactures energy storage systems (ESS), including the new lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. The LiFePO4 is a safe battery option with a wide charge and discharge temperature range and a low risk for fire or explosion. Assembled in Korea and the USA, these LiFePO4 batteries are highly customizable and an excellent solution for any application requiring optimum energy storage and flexibility.

The benefits of AMOGREENTECH’s Energy Storage Systems include:

High-efficiency discharge

High energy density

Wide effective state of charge (SOC) range

Rapid charge to 80% capacity in 10 minutes

Long-life

Cycle life of +6,000

Performance at low temperatures (including -30°C)

On-time external monitoring by LCD monitor and SNMP port

Safe system by alarm for overcharge / over-discharge & cutoff for each cell & whole system

Low risk of fire or explosion

Increased input and output current

Effective utilization of space

Free from harmful substances by using environment-friendly materials



“Due to their thermal and chemical stability, the LiFePO4 batteries are highly rated in safety and have a longer life cycle in comparison to other battery technologies currently on the market,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “AMOGREENTECH coupled with Richardson Electronics’ design capabilities will lead to further battery engineered solution products that will be designed, manufactured, and tested in our LaFox, Illinois manufacturing facility, and will further advance our power management product strategy.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

