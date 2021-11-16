Gray Names New General Managers

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today named several new General Managers across its television station portfolio. These appointments follow Gray’s recent announcement of its promotion of several internal leaders into new leadership roles at certain of the television stations that Gray will acquire from Meredith Corporation. All new General Manager appointments will become effective at the closing of the Gray/Meredith transaction, which is expected to occur in December 2021.



In Cleveland, Ohio (DMA 19), Matt Moran will become the General Manager of WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW). Since 2018, Matt has served as General Manager of WSAZ (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, which he originally joined as general sales manager in 2013. Under Matt’s leadership as General Manager, these stations added 15 hours of news weekly, and WSAZ was awarded several Emmys, won a Regional Murrow Award, and was named 2019 Station of the Year by the West Virginia Broadcasters. Matt is a graduate of Ball State University and received an MBA from the University of Utah.

In Knoxville, Tennessee (DMA 61), Pete Veto will become General Manager of WVLT (CBS) and WBNX (CW). Pete served as the General Manager of WJRT (ABC) in Flint, Michigan, from 2011 through Gray’s sale of the station in September 2021. He simultaneously also served as the General Manager of Gray’s WTVG (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio, between 2014 and 2018. Pete was an officer in the United States Army and holds degrees in accounting and business management.

In Omaha, Nebraska (DMA 72), Jim McKernan will become the General Manager of WOWT (NBC). Earlier this year, Jim became the General Manager of WEEK (NBC/ABC) in Peoria, Illinois, following an 11-year tenure as the General Manager of KWWL (ABC) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In addition to his role at KWWL, Jim previously served as Regional Vice President for Quincy Media, overseeing television operations in Peoria, Rockford, Quincy, Illinois; Sioux City, Iowa; Bluefield, West Virginia; and Rochester, Minnesota, each of which markets was primarily affiliated with NBC. Jim previously served as Regional Vice President for Bonten Media Group as well as General Manager of KMTV in Omaha.

In Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia (DMA 76), David Hughes will become the General Manager of WSAZ-TV (NBC) and WQCW (CW). David has served as the General Manager of Gray’s WVIR, the NBC affiliate in Charlottesville, Virginia, since 2019. Before his move to Charlottesville, David was the news director at Gray’s WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia, and he previously worked in news at WFLA in Tampa, Florida; WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina; and WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

In Peoria, Illinois (DMA 121), Peter Russell will become the General Manager of WEEK (NBC/ABC). Peter joined WEEK in 1985 as a photographer and reporter, and, several years later, he transitioned into sales. Over the years, he has been promoted to local sales manager, general sales manager and station manager. Currently, Peter serves as WEEK’s station manager and general sales manager.

In Charlottesville, Virginia (DMA 178), Laura Serbon will become the General Manager/General Sales Manager of WVIR (NBC), where she currently holds the position as general sales manager. Laura joined Gray in 2013 as the regional and national sales manager for WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Laura’s career in television has taken her to many cities including Chicago, Illinois; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Nashville, Tennessee; and Madison, Wisconsin.



