Megaputer Shows Knowledge Management Professionals How to Leverage NLP Better for Trend Analysis at the 2021 Text Analytics Forum

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., a leading data and text analytics solution provider, shared novel text analysis use cases that help to uncover hard-to-find key trends during the KMWorld Connect 2021 Text Analytics Forum.



Dr. Sergei Ananyan, CEO of Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., presented a session (TAF203) entitled, “Text Analytics Use Cases: Early Detection of Emerging Trends” today at 2:00 PM EST. The Text Analytics Forum hosted the virtual presentation as part of its comprehensive programming, running from Nov 15-18.

Attendees included professionals such as knowledge management directors, content strategists, taxonomists, information architects, fintech managers, and competitive intelligence analysts. The presentation provided audience members with details about multiple uses cases involving clients in healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and finance.

One major point that Dr. Ananyan stressed during his presentation was that a fundamental obstacle for emerging issue detection is that it requires processing huge amounts of text data to identify previously unknown trends. He further described how frequently the emerging issue reveals itself as a weak signal amongst the background noise of already known issues or trends, making it difficult to detect. The session included a walk-through of the technological foundation and methodology needed for deploying a solution using text analysis. And a live demonstration showcased Megaputer’s solution for automating the discovery of emerging trends and issues. Both the analytical model and a dashboard of data visualizations were used to illustrate how the system brings those hard-to-find insights to the surface.

Later today, Dr. Ananyan will also participate as a panelist at the “Ask the Experts” session (TAF305) beginning at 4:00 PM EST.

About Text Analytics Forum

The Text Analytics Forum ’21 Connect (www.text-analytics-forum.com/2021/) is a virtual, co-located event with KMWorld Connect, Taxonomy Boot Camp Connect, and Enterprise Search & Discovery Connect. The Forum has something for everyone: whether you are new to the field and want to understand how text analytics can add new capabilities or you are an experienced text analyst and want to see what the latest techniques and tools can add to your repertoire.

About Megaputer

Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions. Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information:

Brian Howard

marketing@megaputer.com

(812) 330-0110

www.megaputer.com