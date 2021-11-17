Patriot One Technologies Introduces Facility Insights, Enabling Venue Operators to Make Data-Driven Decisions with Actionable Intelligence

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced a new set of solutions and capabilities built on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Platform, which will give security venue operators a new way to make data-driven, intelligent decisions about overall security requirements and vulnerabilities. By using real-time, easily accessed statistics, Facility Reporting, Facility Insights and Customizable Alerting will provide a holistic view of the venue, enabling operators to optimize staffing and tailor the solution to their unique needs to protect patrons and staff, and enhance the overall patron experience. Today marks the first of several releases to the Platform, which integrates Patriot One’s next-generation patron screening solutions, Multi-Sensor Gateway and Video Recognition System. Patriot One will demo the new capabilities at ISC East in New York City on November 17th and 18th; visit them at booth #937 for more information.



“We’re excited to introduce Facility Reporting to our customers, to aid them in making staffing and operations decisions based on real-time data,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “At a number of venues, we have seen guest experience, operations and security staff struggle with ad hoc decision making. For example, what they should do about sudden long lines and wait times - is the source of the problem staffing, processing, ticketing or screening? And how does this compare from door to door, event to event, or hour to hour? With Facility Insights, our customers can get an integrated view in real-time, make data-driven decisions during an event and analyze patterns over time between events.”

With the enhanced dashboard capabilities and statistics, venue operators can monitor multiple patron and staff entrances in real-time, allowing them to make necessary adjustments to improve overall operations. For example, operators could deploy more staff at patron entrance “hot-spots” that are forming longer lines or scale up the sensitivity of the weapons detection platform depending on the type of event that is taking place, and historical patterns.

Several new capabilities will be making up the updates to the Platform:

Facility Reporting is enabling venue operators to monitor ingress and patron traffic more effectively within a facility, so the operators can efficiently coordinate and deploy additional staff where needed, track issues of concern and streamline line management. These statistical insights are helping them make quick, informed decisions on what could be causing long lines at entrances, or why some entrances are moving more slowly or quickly than others. Facility Reporting will allow operators the ability to analyze security strategy decisions in real-time and adjust as necessary, and over time to facilitate planning.

Facility Insights will provide a holistic view of the venue in dashboard or floorplan format, with the flexibility to ingest data from various sources, such as Multi-Sensor Gateway lanes, cameras using the Video Recognition System or other customer sources. Using correlated insights, venue operators can make quick, informed decisions to optimize security staff and fine tune security operations for better effectiveness and throughput. Superimposed “hot spots” on a venue map will alert operators where there could be disruptions or longer than normal waits are occurring, so they can make informed decisions to alleviate those issues. There will also be the opportunity to add another layer of safety by tracking specific patrons that alerted with a prohibited item on entry throughout the facility.

Customizable Alerting will allow venues the flexibility to tailor security alerts to align with their unique security strategy and needs. Alerts can be set to different groups or priority levels depending on who should be receiving them, what event is taking place at the venue or which security guards are stationed in which areas. It will also allow operators to gather data from multiple sources and send it directly to staff in security operations centers or to smart phones that guards are using to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time. The form of alerts can also be customized, from simple avatars identifying issues and people of concern, to more detailed video-enabled alerts.

“We took a good look at what is missing in the market, and what our customers have been voicing as key features they would like to see in our roadmap,” Evans continued. “Our solutions are going beyond security and weapons detection. We are elevating the patron experience by arming security operations and staff with a holistic view of their facility and intelligent insights so they can make confident, data-driven decisions.”

For more information on Patriot One’s AI-powered Platform, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/platform/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.