English Latvian

On the initiation of civil case

The joint stock company “Olainfarm” hereinafter – the Company, informs that a civil case has been initiated in the Economic Court upon the application of the former employee of the Company and shareholder of the Company Marcis Judzis, who owns 55 shares from the total number of 14 085 078 Company`s shares, on invalidation of the decisions of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on 14.10.2021.

The Management Board of the Company considers that the claim of M.Judzis does not affect the price of the Company`s securities, its commercial activity or financial situation.

The initiation of the civil case does not affect the expressed mandatory share buy-back offer.





Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of Management Board

Phone: +371 29269424

Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com







