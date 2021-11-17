NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Laredo Oil Inc.

NEW YORK, November 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via InvestorWire – Laredo Oil Inc. (OTC: LRDC), an oil and gas exploration and production company, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Laredo Oil’s primary focus is on acquiring, developing, and operating undervalued conventional oil and gas properties. The company is also engaged in the acquisition and development of select mature oil fields that are suitable for its proprietary Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) methods.

The company leased 23,739 mineral acres in the Western Williston Basin of Montana at favorable prices during the most recent down cycle and continues to take leases in the area. Before year end, it expects to drill the first development well at one of 10 potential locations it has initially identified. If that well yields the anticipated results, the company plans to begin drilling additional wells as soon as practical thereafter. The company believes the leased acreage has the potential to yield at least five years of development opportunities.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Laredo Oil Inc.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Laredo Oil the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“With its leased mineral acreage in Montana’s Western Williston Basin, Laredo Oil is well positioned to advance its goal of developing and operating undervalued oil and gas properties,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Laredo Oil as it finalizes plans for initial development at that site and continues to aggressively pursue the acquisition of other high-quality assets.”

About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil Inc. is an exploration and production company specializing in conventional and Enhanced Oil Recovery techniques targeting mature and declining oil fields. In addition to pursuing conventional oil recovery methods in selected oil fields, where applicable Laredo Oil plans to use its unique UGD™ model to profitably recover stranded oil reserves previously thought to be incapable of economic recovery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.laredo-oil.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

