Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after markets close in New York on Monday, November 29, 2021.



The next day, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. E.S.T., the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0 (808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Navigator” to the operator.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company website. To listen to the live and archived audio file, visit our website www.navigatorgas.com and click on Key Dates under our Investors Centre page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator’s combined fleet now consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

