WSO2 is Recognized by Gartner in Two New Reports on Full Life Cycle API Management

WSO2 today announced that it was recognized by Gartner in both the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management and Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle API Management.



published on September 28, 2021, WSO2 was once again named a Visionary. The evaluation was based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. In the Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle API Management 2 published on October 5, 2021, WSO2 earned the second highest product score in three of five use cases. On a scale of 1 to 5, WSO2 was rated 3.60 in Open Banking, 3.50 in Integration Using APIs, and 3.45 in Multiexperience Architecture. Additionally, WSO2 received the fifth highest score (2.80/5) in the Productizing APIs use case as of September 24, 2021.





“As more enterprises worldwide rely on APIs to deliver great digital experiences, they are increasingly turning to WSO2 API Manager, which now handles more than 18 trillion API calls each year,” said Eric Newcomer, WSO2 CTO. “We are excited to be identified as a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle Management as well as receive the second highest product score for three of five use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle Management.”

API Management Moves Further into the Mainstream

Increasingly enterprises are relying on APIs to drive their critical digital initiatives, placing new demands on software teams and the solutions they use to implement for full lifecycle API management.

The Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management3 observes, “The number of APIs within organizations is growing rapidly in IT departments and in lines of business. APIs form the connection points between platforms and ecosystems. Every connected mobile app, every website and every application deployed on a cloud service uses APIs. Software engineering leaders must develop a systematic approach to manage and govern the use of APIs across the organization by using a full life cycle API management offering.”

Meanwhile, the Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle API Management4 notes, “API adoption continues to expand as organizations adopt microservices and multicloud features, internal API management, along with a need to modernize, capitalize on and monetize legacy assets and data. Concerns around data privacy and security—driven by many high-profile API security breaches over the last 12 months—regulations, and event-driven and resilient architectures also remain strong. In response to these diverse requirements, vendors provide a broad range of functionality in this market.”

WSO2 for Comprehensive API Management

The WSO2 API Manager 4.0 platform provides a comprehensive and cohesive approach to managing the entire API management life cycle—while supporting legacy system integrations and new event-driven architectures—to enable timely, meaningful digital interactions.

WSO2 API Manager delivers a seamless, end-to-end API management experience while addressing all the requirements of API creators, product managers, and consumers. In Version 4.0, WSO2 API Manager also inherits all the capabilities of WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, the open-source hybrid integration platform that provides a graphical drag-and-drop flow designer and a configuration-driven approach to building low-code integration solutions for cloud and container-native projects.

Recognizing that different disciplines require different functions and workflows, WSO2 API Manager 4.0 offers three distinct profiles, which can work together seamlessly or as standalone solutions: API Management, Micro Integrator, and Streaming Integrator. WSO2 API Manager is also supported by more than 150 connectors in WSO2’s Connector Store and makes it easy to add integrations to APIs.

WSO2 also offers two industry solutions that build on the capabilities of WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 Identity Server for customer identity and access management (CIAM): WSO2 Open Banking and WSO2 Open Healthcare. Going beyond API accelerators, they provide turnkey platforms that enable organizations to rapidly comply with government mandates while laying the foundation for future, API-driven digital products and services.

