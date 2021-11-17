Gaming and Content Trailblazer FaZe Clan Teams Up With DraftKings

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced a new deal with FaZe Clan, becoming the Official Sports Betting, iGaming, Daily Fantasy, and Free-to-Play Partner of the leading gaming, lifestyle and media platform. Upcoming content activations will feature several of FaZe Clan’s biggest and brightest content creators, including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Swagg, Nuke Squad and more.



“FaZe Clan is a juggernaut of internet engagement and culture, built from the ground up into one of the most influential esports and content organizations in the world,” said Matt Kalish, Co-founder and President of DraftKings, North America. “The strong crossover between DraftKings customers and FaZe’s tens of millions of viewers and followers made this a natural alliance, and we hope to create excitement, competition, and community around sports and video games for adult audiences everywhere we operate.”



As part of the deal, DraftKings will appear across FaZe’s digital content ecosystem, including custom content, livestream and tournament events, plus new IP and formats highlighted by original series and a new planned podcast. Also, DraftKings will have a presence at upcoming FaZe Clan events with access to FaZe Clan talent, as well as a variety of digital and social media content. The deal will bring unique experiences and offerings for DraftKings customers and FaZe Clan fans alike including custom contests, pools and tournaments, merchandise and more. Additionally, FaZe Clan will work alongside DraftKings to develop educational content that raises awareness for responsible gaming.

The deal will also increase DraftKings’ presence in esports, becoming the official sponsor of FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike esports team. To date, DraftKings offers esports daily fantasy contests ranging across Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rocket League and Valorant. As the official sponsor of FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike team, DraftKings will have logo placement on team jerseys and additional placements on team and player official channels as well as content.

“We are committed to delivering content we know our fans are passionate about,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “The DraftKings deal is a natural move for FaZe Clan as our members and fans are avid followers of traditional sports, and this gives us the opportunity to further propel our talent and brand into the mainstream. Both brands also share an important vision of being at the forefront of internet culture and we believe this partnership marks an important cultural crossover moment for the future of sports and entertainment.”

To kick off the collaboration, DraftKings hosted FaZe Clan members in a suite at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game on October 3rd. The full hype video can be viewed via the FaZe Clan YouTube page HERE .

DraftKings remains committed to providing a safe and responsible gaming (RG) platform. Through RG tools, self-imposed player limits, identity verification and state-of-the-art geolocation, DraftKings Sportsbook ensures all players are provided secure and positive gaming experience. As an active member of the American Gaming Association (AGA) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), additional details on DraftKings’ dedication to safe play are available via DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S.



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and livestreams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram, YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

