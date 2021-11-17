Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires California-Based Albany Physical Therapy

Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced further expansion in the state of California with its acquisition of Albany Physical Therapy. The addition of Albany Physical Therapy elevates PRN’s California footprint to 59 clinics.

Under this new partnership, PRN will acquire Albany Physical Therapy’s outpatient therapy clinic location, located at 948 San Pablo Ave, Albany, Calif. The Albany PT team specializes in orthopedic manual physical therapy, sports medicine, pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation, and neurological rehabilitation treatments. Their highly respected team collectively brings more than 40 years of providing quality physical therapy care to the Albany community.

“We are excited to continue expanding our access to quality PT care in California’s Bay Area with the addition of Albany Physical Therapy,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Led by Elizabeth Jennings, PT, DPT, Albany Physical Therapy has proudly grown into its role as the community’s go-to clinic for all outpatient physical therapy needs. Their commitment to affordable, quality physical therapy care in the community is something we look forward to continuing and expanding upon as we build upon our partnership.”

Since 1980, Albany Physical Therapy has provided outpatient physical therapy care to the Albany community. Their 3,000 sq ft. facility has four private treatment rooms, a 1,500 sq ft. open exercise area that offers ample space floor exercises, core stabilization training and weight training. To learn more about Albany Physical Therapy, please visit their website at albanypt.com.

PRN is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP., and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as advisors to PRN on the transaction.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com.

About Albany Physical Therapy

Albany Physical Therapy was founded in 1980 and specializes in orthopedic manual physical therapy. They also offer sports medicine, pre- and post-surgical care, neurological rehabilitation, and spinal rehabilitation. Albany Physical Therapy welcomes patients of all types and is available for both in person and virtual physical therapy visits. If you have a body ache or pain, are struggling with home exercises, or have an elective orthopedic surgery scheduled, choose Albany Physical Therapy for your rehabilitative care.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model. For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon’s capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

