Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Named Official Physical Therapy Partner of the San Diego Seals Professional Lacrosse Team

San Diego, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading provider of orthopedic and sports medicine services and proud partner of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), is excited to announce its official partnership with the San Diego Seals, becoming the team’s official physical therapy partner for the 2025-2026 season.

As part of the collaboration, Spine & Sport will provide comprehensive sports medicine services including injury prevention, on-site treatment, and rehabilitative care to Seals athletes throughout the season. With over 20 years of experience treating athletes across professional, collegiate, and youth sports, Spine & Sport’s trusted team of physical therapists, athletic trainers, and massage therapists brings world-class expertise to the lacrosse field.

“We have a storied history at Spine & Sport of caring for lacrosse athletes at all levels, including elite collegiate and professional athletes,” said Brett Raasch, Executive Vice President of Spine & Sport and PRN. “I am honored to care for the Seals team. We are focused on keeping these athletes healthy and providing the best imaginable care to get them back on the field if injured. Our leading team will bring their unique and extensive experience caring for Seals athletes to this partnership.”

Through the partnership, Spine & Sport and the San Diego Seals will team up on community outreach focused on physical health and athletic care. Fans will gain access to expert-led content from Spine & Sport clinicians covering topics like injury prevention, recovery, and training tips to support peak performance.



"We’re thrilled to partner with Spine & Sport this season", said Paul Inga, Strength & Conditioning Coach for the San Diego Seals. “Their proven expertise in injury prevention, treatment, and recovery is invaluable for our athletes. Having a trusted team with decades of experience ensures our players can perform at the highest level all season long.”

The partnership also emphasizes education, providing players with access to the latest techniques in rehabilitation science and long-term health strategies, further supporting the team’s elite level of play.

Spine & Sport is a proud member of the PRN family of brands, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy care with over 270 clinics across 16 states in the western and central U.S. In San Diego County alone, PRN operates more than 50 clinics under trusted regional brands including Spine & Sport and PRN San Diego.

For more information about the San Diego Seals, visit: https://www.sealslax.com

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy

Headquartered in San Diego, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, is a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services, with more than 50 clinics across California. Known for its personalized, active-based approach, Spine & Sport delivers measurable, patient-centered care for orthopedic, sports, and work-related injuries. The company’s expert clinicians specialize in treating musculoskeletal conditions resulting from accidents, surgery, and everyday movement challenges - helping patients return to work, sport, and life with confidence.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network



Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading U.S.-based operator of more than 270 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 3,000 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.



About San Diego Seals



The San Diego Seals are a professional box lacrosse team competing in the National Lacrosse League (NLL). Founded in 2018, the Seals have established themselves as perennial playoff contenders, delivering high-energy action and unforgettable moments. The team plays its home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego, with the regular season running from December through April. More than a team, the Seals represent a community united by passion, grit, and a commitment to excellence both on and off the floor. Dedicated to bringing the excitement of box lacrosse to America’s Finest City, the organization strives to provide San Diego sports fans with an electric, competitive, and entertaining product every game, every season. The Seals are proud to celebrate their city, elevate their sport, and share the fast-paced spirit of box lacrosse with fans across the region.