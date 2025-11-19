Vista Physical Therapy Expands North Texas Footprint With Two New Outpatient Clinics in Rockwall and Frisco

Frisco, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Physical Therapy, a partner of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), today announced the opening of two new outpatient physical therapy clinics in Rockwall and Frisco, advancing its commitment to increasing access to high-quality care across North Texas. Both clinics were established in collaboration with Medical City Healthcare as part of the organizations’ joint venture partnership.

Expanding Access With Two New Clinics

The new clinics, located at 2931 Ridge Rd., Rockwall and 9456 State Hwy., Frisco, will offer comprehensive physical therapy services to patients of all ages. Treatment offerings include pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, non-surgical pain management, sports medicine, and a wide range of specialty therapies designed to support recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness.

PRN Chief Executive Officer Ajay Gupta emphasized the significance of the dual expansion.

“Opening new Vista clinics in Rockwall and Frisco marks another meaningful step in expanding patient access to high-quality care across Texas,” said Gupta. “Our partnership with Medical City Healthcare continues to strengthen care delivery at the local level, and with leaders like Logan Reed and Geoffrey Pratt, we’re confident these clinics will provide trusted, patient-centered environments focused on recovery, resilience, and long-term wellness.”

Leadership at Each Location

Rockwall Clinic Director: Logan Reed, PT, DPT

Logan Reed brings strong orthopedic expertise and a movement-based approach to his role as clinic director in Rockwall. A graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, Reed enjoys treating a broad variety of patients and emphasizes thoughtful, active recovery strategies.

“As someone who grew up surrounded by nature and movement, I’ve always believed in the power of staying active - and that belief guides how I care for my patients,” said Reed. “My goal is to create an encouraging space where recovery feels possible, progress feels personal, and every patient feels seen.”

Frisco Clinic Director: Geoffrey Pratt, PT, DPT, Cert. DN, CSCS

Geoffrey Pratt leads the new Frisco clinic with a performance-driven, resilience-focused approach. His background spans orthopedic rehab, strength and conditioning, manual therapy, and dry needling.

“Rehabilitation is more than just recovery - it’s about restoring confidence and creating momentum that lasts long after discharge,” said Pratt. “At our Frisco clinic, we aim to meet people where they are, challenge them to grow, and help them return to what they love, stronger than before.”

Insurance and Patient Support

Both the Rockwall and Frisco clinics accept most major insurance plans. Vista’s patient engagement teams will work directly with individuals to help them understand their coverage and the benefits of physical therapy.

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more may visit the Vista Physical Therapy website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 260 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central United States. PRN integrates the owning, managing and developing of physical therapy locations and brands, as well as establishing health system joint ventures and PT practice partnerships through its value-based, people-first, outcomes-driven care model. PRN’s network of regional brands delivers a full continuum of services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and senior rehabilitation. PRN supports more than 2,000 physical therapy professionals and provides multiple pathways for clinical development and leadership growth.