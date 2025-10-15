Vista Physical Therapy Named Official Sports Medicine Partner of Performance Course

Frisco, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy services in North Texas and a proud member of the Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), today announced a new partnership with Performance Course, Texas’ leader in athletic performance training for youth and student-athletes.

Performance Course trains more than 25,000 athletes each year, partnering with over 75 middle schools and high schools exclusively across Texas. The organization is recognized for its customized strength and conditioning programs tailored for middle school, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.

With Vista Physical Therapy now serving as the official sports medicine partner of Performance Course, thousands of young athletes across Texas will benefit from expanded access to injury prevention, recovery, and performance support. Vista’s team of clinical experts will work directly with Performance Course athletes, coaches, and families to provide on-site injury assessments, recovery programming, and educational resources focused on building stronger, safer, and more resilient student-athletes.

“Performance Course has earned its reputation as the premier on-site training program for school-aged athletes in Texas - not only developing athletic ability but shaping character and life skills that extend far beyond the playing field,” said David DeGumbia, Chief Operating Officer of Physical Rehabilitation Network and Vista Physical Therapy. “We are proud to join forces and bring Vista’s injury prevention and sports medicine expertise to the Performance Course community. Together, we’re helping young athletes stay healthy, recover quickly, and perform at their best.”

“In my 30-year career, I’ve never encountered a more dedicated and professional organization than Vista Physical Therapy,” said Geno Pierce, Founder and CEO of Performance Course. “Their commitment to the well-being of the young athletes they serve sets the benchmark for excellence in physical therapy. We’re proud to have them as a partner, bringing their expertise in rehab, recovery, and injury prevention to our student-athletes.”

Vista Physical Therapy has served the Dallas-Fort Worth area for over 25 years, delivering superior care across nearly 40 locations. As the trusted outpatient partner to Medical City Healthcare, Vista now extends its expertise to athletes through its partnership with Performance Course - demonstrating a deep commitment to the DFW community, Texas schools, and the region’s sports families.

About Performance Course

Performance Course is Texas’ leader in athletic performance training, serving more than 25,000 athletes annually across the state. With more than two decades of results, Performance Course provides customized strength and conditioning programs for school-aged, collegiate, and professional athletes. Alumni compete at the NCAA level and in professional sports including the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympic disciplines. Performance Course is driven by a mission to develop character, accountability, and teamwork in athletes of all ages.

About Vista Physical Therapy

Vista Physical Therapy, a PRN company, is a leading provider of physical therapy services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with nearly 40 locations and a 25-year track record of exceeding patient expectations. Vista is committed to clinical excellence, innovative care, and improving the health and performance of athletes and patients across North Texas.