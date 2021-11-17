Ergodyne Adds 9 New Solutions to the ProFlex® Coated Gloves Series

St. Paul, Minnesota, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced a major extension to the ProFlex® Coated Gloves Series with the launch of nine new cut- and abrasion-resistant models.

The launch aims to solve common glove issues by providing solutions to fit every budget and worksite—from economical but effective PU dips to industry-advancing tech like ultralight A7 tungsten and ASX™ coated palms that out-grip the competition on any surface.

“According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports, 70% of all hand injuries happen when workers don’t wear gloves,” said Aaron Skemp, Ergodyne Product Manager. “This launch addresses basic complaints like breathability, bulk and grip but also goes far beyond that to bring some of the most innovative new technologies to the market.”

One of those technologies is dual-layered ASX™ dip. Short for All Surface Extreme, this coating outperforms all other dips on wet and dry surfaces—with a 20% higher abrasion resistance than sandy nitrile.

"Considering the statistics, our goal with these gloves is really quite simple—to get them worn," said Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. "Through intense worker feedback and bleeding-edge technologies, we've targeted some of the most popular excuses workers have for going without hand protection.”

The new ProFlex® Coated Gloves are available now on www.ergodyne.com.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Footwear Accessories, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment