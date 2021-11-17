NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Record revenue of $7.10 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier

Record Data Center revenue of $2.94 billion, up 55 percent from a year earlier

Record Gaming revenue of $3.22 billion, up 42 percent from a year earlier



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, of $7.10 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier and up 9 percent from the previous quarter, with record revenue from the company’s Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization market platforms.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.97, up 83 percent from a year ago and up 3 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.17, up 60 percent from a year ago and up 13 percent from the previous quarter.

“The third quarter was outstanding, with record revenue,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for NVIDIA AI is surging, driven by hyperscale and cloud scale-out, and broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations.

“Our GTC event series showcases the expanding universe of NVIDIA accelerated computing. Last week’s event was our most successful yet, highlighting diverse applications, including supply-chain logistics, cybersecurity, natural language processing, quantum computing research, robotics, self-driving cars, climate science and digital biology.

“Omniverse was a major theme at GTC. We showed what is possible when we can jump into virtual worlds. Omniverse will be used from collaborative design, customer service avatars and video conferencing, to digital twins of factories, processing plants, even entire cities. Omniverse brings together NVIDIA’s expertise in AI, simulation, graphics and computing infrastructure. This is the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $100 million in the third quarter. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on December 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record on December 2, 2021.



Q3 Fiscal 2022 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $7,103 $6,507 $4,726 Up 9% Up 50% Gross margin 65.2% 64.8% 62.6% Up 40 bps Up 260 bps Operating expenses $1,960 $1,771 $1,562 Up 11% Up 25% Operating income $2,671 $2,444 $1,398 Up 9% Up 91% Net income $2,464 $2,374 $1,336 Up 4% Up 84% Diluted earnings per share* $0.97 $0.94 $0.53 Up 3% Up 83%

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $7,103 $6,507 $4,726 Up 9% Up 50% Gross margin 67.0% 66.7% 65.5% Up 30 bps Up 150 bps Operating expenses $1,375 $1,266 $1,101 Up 9% Up 25% Operating income $3,386 $3,071 $1,993 Up 10% Up 70% Net income $2,973 $2,623 $1,834 Up 13% Up 62% Diluted earnings per share* $1.17 $1.04 $0.73 Up 13% Up 60%

*All per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split which was effective July 19, 2021.

NVIDIA’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $7.40 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.3 percent and 67.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.02 billion and $1.43 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $60 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 11 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items such as excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation.



Highlights

At last week’s GTC, NVIDIA announced the following:

AI Software

Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar, a platform for generating interactive AI avatars, which connects the company’s technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines and simulation technologies.

NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator, a synthetic-data-generation engine that produces physically simulated synthetic data for training deep neural networks.

Networking

NVIDIA Quantum-2, a 400Gbps InfiniBand end-to-end networking platform, with the extreme performance, broad accessibility and strong security needed by cloud computing providers and supercomputing centers.



Automotive/Robotics/Healthcare

NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge and DRIVE Chauffeur, AI platforms built with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, which are intelligent technologies that transform the digital experience inside the car with Omniverse Avatar, enabling safe autonomous driving on highways and urban streets.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 8, a computer architecture and sensor set for self-driving systems.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™, the world’s smallest, most powerful and energy-efficient AI supercomputer for robotics, autonomous machines, medical devices and more.

NVIDIA Clara Holoscan, an AI computing platform for medical-device makers to adopt software-as-a-service offerings with upgradable, scalable and end-to-end processing of streamed data.

Additionally, the company achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Gaming

Data Center

Third-quarter revenue was a record $2.94 billion, up 55 percent from a year earlier and up 24 percent from the previous quarter.

Announced plans to build Earth-2, an AI supercomputer dedicated to addressing the global climate change crisis.

Announced the general availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a comprehensive software suite of AI tools and frameworks that enables the hundreds of thousands of companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on NVIDIA-Certified Systems™.

Expanded NVIDIA LaunchPad, which provides immediate access to optimized software running on accelerated infrastructure, from North America to nine global locations.

Described a collaboration involving NVIDIA Megatron-LM and Microsoft DeepSpeed to create an efficient, scalable, 3D parallel system capable of combining data, pipeline and tensor-slicing-based parallelism.

Announced further collaboration with VMware, supporting trials of VMware vSphere with Tanzu on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform.

Shared news that the largest GPU-based supercomputer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, Polaris, will run on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, and be able to achieve almost 1.4 exaflops of AI performance.



Professional Visualization

Third-quarter revenue was a record $577 million, up 144 percent from a year earlier and up 11 percent from the previous quarter.

Announced NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is in general availability, with the addition of AR, VR and multi-GPU rendering, as well as announced adoption by Bentley Systems and Esri for digital-twin applications.

Automotive

Third-quarter revenue was $135 million, up 8 percent from a year earlier and down 11 percent from the previous quarter.

Announced that NVIDIA DRIVE Orin is being used by autonomous truck company Kodiak Robotics, automaker Lotus, autonomous driving-solutions provider QCraft and EV startup WM Motor.

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, the associated tax impact of these items where applicable, and domestication tax benefit. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 25, October 31, October 25, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 7,103 $ 4,726 $ 19,271 $ 11,672 Cost of revenue 2,472 1,766 6,795 4,432 Gross profit 4,631 2,960 12,476 7,240 Operating expenses Research and development 1,403 1,047 3,802 2,778 Sales, general and administrative 557 515 1,603 1,437 Total operating expenses 1,960 1,562 5,405 4,215 Income from operations 2,671 1,398 7,071 3,025 Interest income 7 7 20 50 Interest expense (62 ) (53 ) (175 ) (131 ) Other, net 22 (4 ) 160 (5 ) Other income (expense), net (33 ) (50 ) 5 (86 ) Income before income tax 2,638 1,348 7,076 2,939 Income tax expense 174 12 327 64 Net income $ 2,464 $ 1,336 $ 6,749 $ 2,875 Net income per share (A): Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.54 $ 2.71 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 2.67 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares used in per share computation (A): Basic 2,499 2,472 2,493 2,464 Diluted 2,538 2,520 2,532 2,504 (A) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 31, January 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 19,298 $ 11,561 Accounts receivable, net 3,954 2,429 Inventories 2,233 1,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 321 239 Total current assets 25,806 16,055 Property and equipment, net 2,509 2,149 Operating lease assets 830 707 Goodwill 4,302 4,193 Intangible assets, net 2,454 2,737 Deferred income tax assets 970 806 Other assets 3,761 2,144 Total assets $ 40,632 $ 28,791 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,664 $ 1,201 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,948 1,725 Short-term debt - 999 Total current liabilities 3,612 3,925 Long-term debt 10,944 5,964 Long-term operating lease liabilities 743 634 Other long-term liabilities 1,535 1,375 Total liabilities 16,834 11,898 Shareholders' equity 23,798 16,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,632 $ 28,791





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 25, October 31, October 25, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,464 $ 1,336 $ 6,749 $ 2,875 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 559 383 1,453 981 Depreciation and amortization 298 299 865 810 Deferred income taxes (21 ) (53 ) (182 ) (117 ) (Gains) losses on investments in non affiliates, net (20 ) - (152 ) - Other 10 2 25 (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (366 ) (463 ) (1,523 ) (667 ) Inventories (118 ) (93 ) (400 ) (190 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,575 ) (443 ) (1,557 ) (409 ) Accounts payable 195 225 474 289 Accrued and other current liabilities (62 ) 31 70 111 Other long-term liabilities 155 55 253 74 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,519 1,279 6,075 3,755 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,545 4,133 7,780 5,165 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 211 243 916 502 Purchases of marketable securities (6,752 ) (4,554 ) (16,020 ) (12,840 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (221 ) (473 ) (703 ) (845 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (203 ) (1,353 ) (203 ) (8,524 ) Investments and other, net (18 ) 3 (14 ) (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,438 ) (2,001 ) (8,244 ) (16,546 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs (8 ) - 4,977 4,971 Proceeds related to employee stock plans 149 96 277 190 Repayment of debt (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) - Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (440 ) (298 ) (1,282 ) (716 ) Dividends paid (100 ) (99 ) (298 ) (296 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (22 ) - (62 ) - Other - - (2 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,421 ) (301 ) 2,610 4,146 Change in cash and cash equivalents (4,340 ) (1,023 ) 441 (8,645 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,628 3,274 847 10,896 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,288 $ 2,251 $ 1,288 $ 2,251





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, August 1, October 25, October 31, October 25, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 4,631 $ 4,215 $ 2,960 $ 12,476 $ 7,240 GAAP gross margin 65.2 % 64.8 % 62.6 % 64.7 % 62.0 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 86 86 86 258 331 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 44 32 28 102 62 IP-related costs - 4 21 8 38 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,761 $ 4,337 $ 3,095 $ 12,844 $ 7,671 Non-GAAP gross margin 67.0 % 66.7 % 65.5 % 66.6 % 65.7 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,960 $ 1,771 $ 1,562 $ 5,405 $ 4,215 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (515 ) (433 ) (355 ) (1,351 ) (919 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (70 ) (72 ) (106 ) (224 ) (338 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,375 $ 1,266 $ 1,101 $ 3,830 $ 2,958 GAAP income from operations $ 2,671 $ 2,444 $ 1,398 $ 7,071 $ 3,025 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 715 627 595 1,943 1,689 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,386 $ 3,071 $ 1,993 $ 9,014 $ 4,714 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (33 ) $ (50 ) $ (50 ) $ 5 $ (86 ) (Gains) losses from non-affiliated investments (20 ) - 4 (153 ) 9 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 3 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (52 ) $ (49 ) $ (45 ) $ (145 ) $ (76 ) GAAP net income $ 2,464 $ 2,374 $ 1,336 $ 6,749 $ 2,875 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 696 628 600 1,793 1,699 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (187 ) (127 ) (102 ) (381 ) (255 ) Domestication tax benefit - (252 ) - (252 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 2,973 $ 2,623 $ 1,834 $ 7,909 $ 4,319 Diluted net income per share (D) GAAP $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 0.53 $ 2.67 $ 1.15 Non-GAAP $ 1.17 $ 1.04 $ 0.73 $ 3.12 $ 1.72 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (D) 2,538 2,532 2,520 2,532 2,504 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,519 $ 2,682 $ 1,279 $ 6,075 $ 3,755 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (221 ) (183 ) (473 ) (703 ) (845 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (22 ) (21 ) - (62 ) - Free cash flow $ 1,276 $ 2,478 $ 806 $ 5,310 $ 2,910 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, August 1, October 25, October 31, October 25, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 86 $ 86 $ 86 $ 258 $ 331 Research and development $ 7 $ 1 $ 2 $ 10 $ 7 Sales, general and administrative $ 63 $ 71 $ 104 $ 214 $ 331 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, August 1, October 25, October 31, October 25, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 44 $ 32 $ 28 $ 102 $ 62 Research and development $ 363 $ 297 $ 232 $ 935 $ 594 Sales, general and administrative $ 152 $ 136 $ 123 $ 416 $ 325 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09). (D) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.



