Purpose Investments Inc. Announces November Distributions

| Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of November 2021. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is November 25, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of November 29, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2021.

Open-End Funds Ticker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF$ 0.0850111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV$ 0.0522111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD$ 0.0520111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR$ 0.0720111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN$ 0.0830111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF$ 0.0830111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.UUS $ 0.0885111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B$ 0.0885111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC$ 0.0850111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP$ 0.0540111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF$ 0.1181111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID$ 0.078011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD$ 0.065011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B$ 0.076011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND$ 0.058511/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA$ 0.025811/29/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.UUS$ 0.023711/29/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD$ 0.097011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC$ 0.084011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB$ 0.0602111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS$ 0.095011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE$ 0.0650111/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU$ 0.094011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U$ 0.094011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM$ 0.058011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units FLOT$ 0.029711/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLOT.UUS$ 0.037511/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLOT.B$ 0.036511/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ$ 0.011211/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units BDOP$ 0.007511/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CLMT$ 0.010011/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP$ 0.087511/26/202112/07/2021Monthly
       
Closed-End Funds Ticker SymbolDistribution
per share/unit		Record DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN$ 0.041711/30/202112/14/2021Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN$ 0.041711/30/202112/14/2021Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN$ 0.114611/30/202112/14/2021Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK$ 0.066211/30/202112/14/2021Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A$ 0.050011/30/202112/14/2021Monthly


 (1)Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
 (2)Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
   

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.