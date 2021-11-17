Dynamic Funds and BlackRock® Canada Announce Unitholder Votes in Favour of Change of Investment Management Responsibilities of Nine Dynamic Active ETFs

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) and the current trustee, manager and portfolio manager of the nine Dynamic Active exchange traded funds listed below (collectively, the “Dynamic Active ETFs”), is pleased to announce that at special meetings held today, unitholders approved the proposed change in trustee and manager of the Dynamic Active ETFs from BlackRock Canada to Dynamic Funds (a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P) (the “Proposals”). Dynamic Funds’ intention to assume management of the ETFs pending regulatory, stock exchange and unitholder approvals was previously announced on September 8, 2021.



Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (ticker: DXC)

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (ticker: DXO)

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (ticker: DXG)

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (ticker: DXF)

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (ticker: DXV)

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (ticker: DXP)

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF (ticker: DXB)

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF (ticker: DXU)

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (ticker: DXZ)



Implementation of the Proposals is subject to applicable regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the Ontario Securities Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange, and satisfaction of the closing conditions set out in the purchase and sale agreement entered into by BlackRock Canada and Dynamic Funds with respect to the Proposals. BlackRock Canada expects that the Proposals will be implemented on or about December 3, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), subject to satisfying all conditions and obtaining the remaining required approvals.

Effective as of the Closing Date, the distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) currently offered by BlackRock Canada as trustee and manager for the Dynamic Active ETFs will be suspended and will be subsequently replaced with a DRIP offered by Dynamic Funds. DRIP plan participants will not be required to take any action with respect to this change and will automatically continue to be enrolled in the Dynamic Funds DRIP upon its implementation.

Dynamic Funds will prepare updated disclosure documents and an amended and restated declaration of trust for the Dynamic Active ETFs reflecting the implementation of the Proposals, which are expected to be filed on or about the Closing Date, and which will be subsequently available on www.sedar.com.

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit www.dynamic.ca/etf or www.blackrock.com/ca.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Dynamic Active ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in Dynamic Active ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

©2021 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.

For media enquiries only:

Alexandra Mathias

Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank

416-448-7044

alexandra.mathias@scotiabank.com

Amanda Friedman

BlackRock Communications

646-823-2328

amanda.friedman@blackrock.com



