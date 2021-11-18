Structural Heart Devices is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 11.23% and is also Speculated to Reach USD 16.70 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structural Heart Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 11.23% and is also Speculated to Reach USD 16.70 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in Structural Heart Devices Market the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation and technological advancements and development related to innovative repair devices such as annuloplasty rings and occluders there is an increase in the demand for Structural Heart Devices, thus driving the growth of Structural Heart Devices market.

DelveInsight's Structural Heart Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Structural Heart Devices, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Structural Heart Devices.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Structural Heart Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Structural Heart Devices market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Structural Heart Devices market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc, Biomerics, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd, Livanova plc, Comed B.V., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC, Occlutech International AB, Microport Scientific Corporation and others .

and others As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Structural Heart Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach USD 16.70 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach by 2026. On December 01, 2020, Abbott had launched the minimally-invasive heart valve repair device, a clip-delivery system for the treatment of mitral regurgitation in India.

had launched the minimally-invasive heart valve repair device, a clip-delivery system for the treatment of mitral regurgitation in India. On May 28, 2020, SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd) had announced their entry into the Structural heart segment after the acquisition of Vascular Concepts. The company had completed its acquisition on May 27, 2020. Thus, owing to the market development related to products, acquisitions and mergers, there will be significant growth in the Structural Heart Devices market during the forecast period.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Structural Heart Devices get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Structural Heart Devices Market report.

Structural Heart Devices Overview

Structural Heart diseases comprise the heart’s anatomy or structures, such as valves, chambers, walls, and pockets. Structural heart diseases comprise of the valves that do not open and close properly (aortic stenosis, or mitral valve regurgitation), abnormal openings between the heart chambers also known as a ventricular septal defect, left atrial appendage that tends to increase the stroke risk for some patients suffering from atrial fibrillation. The devices that are used in structural heart disease comprise replacement and repair devices such as are devices that are used for the treatment of heart-related diseases. Structural heart devices comprise annuloplasty rings, heart valve balloons occluders among others. These devices are used to reshape and tighten the ring around the heart, in case the heart is enlarged or has a leaky valve.

Interested in knowing how the Structural Heart Devices will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis

Structural Heart Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global structural heart devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed to the rising prevalence of structural heart disorders and cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of all major key players in the North American Market.

On June 25, 2020, Abbott had announced their new data for the Structural Heart Device portfolio. On September 20, 2021, Abbott had announced that it had received FDA approval for the minimally invasive Portico with Flexnav TAVR system for the treatment of patients suffering from aortic valve disease.

Learn more about the Structural Heart Devices Landscape @ Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis

Structural Heart Devices Dynamics

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will lead to an increase in the demand for Structural Heart Devices leading to a rise in the overall Structural Heart Devices market growth during the forecasting period 2021-2026. Also, there are great opportunities for market penetration in Asia Pacific regions as the major companies already having a grip in developed regions can target the developing economies. Thus, owing to such development and increase in the launch of technologically advanced Structural Heart Devices, there is an increase expected in the Structural Heart Devices market.

The market for Structural Heart Devices had observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the other forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Other factors such as lockdown restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions and the closing down of manufacturing facilities have further affected the Structural Heart Devices market.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Structural Heart Devices, get a snapshot of the Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis.

Scope of the Structural Heart Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc, Biomerics, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd, Livanova plc, Comed B.V., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC, Occlutech International AB, Microport Scientific Corporation.

Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Repair Devices

Occluders

Annuloplasty Rings

Valvuloplasty Devices

Others

Replacement Devices

Mechanical Valves

Tissue Valves Catheters

By Application

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Patent Foramen Ovale

Ventricular Septal Defects

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Structural Heart Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.23%

and will reach USD 16.70 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Structural Heart Devices Report Introduction 2 Structural Heart Devices Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Structural Heart Devices Key factors analysis 5 Structural Heart Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Structural Heart Devices 7 Structural Heart Devices layout 8 Structural Heart Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Structural Heart Devices Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Medtronic

9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.3 Braile Biomedica

9.4 Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

9.5 Valcare Medical

9.6 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

9.7 Abbott

9.8 XELTIS BV

9.9 JenaValve Technology, Inc

9.10 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd

9.11 Livanova plc

9.12 Comed BV

9.13 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

9.14 Occlutech International AB

9.15 Microport Scientific Corporation 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Structural Heart Devices Market Outlook

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

Related Reports

Tissue Heart Valves Market

Tissue Heart Valves Market By Product Type, By Type, By End User, By Geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Tissue Heart Valves and the historical and forecasted Tissue Heart Valves market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC), and others.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR) Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of THVR and the historical and forecasted THVR market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Livanova plc, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc, and others.

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of congestive heart failure treatment devices and the historical and forecasted congestive heart failure treatment devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abiomed, Medtronic, Abbott, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, HeartWare International, LivaNova PLC, and others.

Congenital Heart Defect Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘‘Congenital Heart Defect Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’' report delivers an in-depth understanding of ‘Congenital Heart Defect Devices and the historical and forecasted ‘Congenital Heart Defect Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities.

Heart Pump Devices Market

Heart Pump Devices Market By Product, By Type, By Therapy, By End-User and By Geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Heart Pump Devices and the historical and forecasted Heart Pump Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic Inc, Terumo Heart.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter