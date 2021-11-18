Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders (the “selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. Additionally, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional shares of common stock. Certara is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and Barclays, William Blair, Baird and Capital One Securities, who are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

