Sun Country Airlines and Caesars Entertainment Announce New Five-Year Charter Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a new five-year agreement to provide charter service to Caesars Entertainment, Inc. This agreement restarts a relationship between the two organizations that ended in late 2020.



The new partnership begins in March 2022 and will be fully ramped up in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, the agreement calls for two aircraft to provide charter service for Caesars Entertainment guests. The initial aircraft will be based in Laughlin, Nev. and Gulfport, Miss. The contract also allows for additional aircraft to be added, as needed, to meet the growing needs of Caesars.

“Sun Country is thrilled to partner with Caesars to provide reliable charter service for their guests,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “Charter operations are a key component of our diversified business model and the great employees of Sun Country allow us to differentiate ourselves in the charter market.”

“As the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., we have partnered with Sun Country to fly our loyal Caesars Rewards members to unique destinations across the country, including THE ROW Reno; Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe; Harrah’s and Tropicana Laughlin; Harrah’s Gulf Coast; and Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to offering this convenient and reliable charter service to our guests and exploring opportunities to expand our partnership.”

Sun Country Airlines currently operates synergistic charter service across private, military, collegiate and professional sports segments.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

