XPO Logistics Appoints Swati Sharma as Treasurer

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Swati Sharma as senior vice president and treasurer, effective immediately. Sharma is responsible for managing XPO’s capital structure, liquidity, financial risk, banking relationships, insurance and real estate to align with the company’s strategic objectives. She succeeds Ravi Tulsyan, who served as treasurer until his appointment as chief financial officer in September.

Prior to joining XPO, Sharma served as chief financial officer of Avenues: The World School, where she led the finance organization and was responsible for global accounting. Earlier, she was treasurer and interim chief financial officer of Amtrak, and held senior finance positions with Marsh McLennan and United Airlines, among others. She has an MBA degree in finance and accounting from the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester, New York, and a mathematics degree from the University of Delhi, India.

Ravi Tulsyan said, “Swati is an accomplished finance executive with over 15 years of experience with public companies. As head of treasury, she will ensure that our strong balance sheet and liquidity continue to deliver the optimal mix of operational support, growth investments and deleveraging.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .