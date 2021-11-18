Xos, Inc. and Los Angeles Mission Partner to Combat Food Insecurity; Distribute 10,000 Meals Via Xos Electric Stepvan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced it is partnering with Los Angeles Mission, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty in Los Angeles. Xos will deploy its fully electric stepvan for emission-free transportation and delivery of 10,000 meals to Los Angeles families experiencing food insecurity. The distribution is part of Los Angeles Mission’s effort to combat food insecurity and rising food prices across the County and will take place on two dates at five locations. On Friday, November 19th, an Xos vehicle will be filled with food boxes containing 6,000 meals and then delivered to four school distribution locations. On Sunday, November 21st, an Xos vehicle filled with food boxes containing 4,000 meals will be delivered to Guardians of Love, a non-profit that supports children in the foster care system.



“We’re grateful to have a partnership with Xos to distribute meals as we continue fighting food insecurity and rising food prices, and to empower more clean energy usage in our city,” said Troy Vaughn, CEO of Los Angeles Mission. “Nearly 1 million Los Angeles County residents face food insecurity—a return to pre-pandemic levels. These are issues that need more attention and are only getting more dire each year. We’re doing everything we can to combat this and are thankful for our partners like Xos who are helping mitigate this issue.”

The two delivery events are part of Los Angeles Mission’s Race to Feed initiative that aims to deliver 300,000 meals in 60 days to families in need. Los Angeles Mission is partnering with celebrity chef Michael Voltaggio for Race to Feed, and he will be present at the distribution on Sunday.

Xos’ involvement with Los Angeles Mission marks the launch of the Xos Community Action Program, an employee-led program focused on community engagement outreach and services.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Los Angeles Mission to provide food for those in need, and to use our zero-emissions vehicles to do it,” said Eve Ganski, head of the Xos Community Action Program. “Aside from ridding the air we breathe of harmful emissions, using our vehicles as a source for good is extremely rewarding. We are always looking for ways to give back to our fellow Angelenos and this is another way to make an impact.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Los Angeles Mission

For more than 84 years, the Los Angeles Mission has served the people of Skid Row, providing emergency services such as shelter, food, clothing, as well as professional medical, legal and dental services. In addition, the Los Angeles Mission also offers long-term residential rehabilitation programs including education, professional mental health counseling, job training/placement, and transitional housing. Visit www.losangelesmission.org to help make a difference in the lives of others.

