Xos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it is scheduling the release of its third quarter 2025 operating results on Thursday, November 13, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1737174&tp_key=1fac6e6a2a U.S. Toll-Free Dial In : 1-833-816-1411

International Dial In : 1-412-317-0507





To access the call by phone, please dial in to one of the above numbers approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. Alternatively, guests may be connected to the call through ViaVid’s Call me™ feature by navigating to https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg== and using the Passcode 9921275

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, November 13, 2025. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10203396. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.



About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that can be easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos’s long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “likely,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “target,” “opportunity,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’s liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) Xos’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (iii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iv) Xos's ability to meet production milestones and fulfill backlog orders; (v) changes in the industries in which Xos operates; (vi) variations in operating performance across competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos's business, including changes to tax incentive policies; (viii) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (ix) Xos's limited operating history; (x) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (xi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; (xii) macroeconomic and political conditions; and (xiii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

