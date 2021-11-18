Cardiac Biomarkers Market to surpass US$ 16,019.9 Mn, globally, by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,099.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and approvals, increasing research and development activities, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostic company, announced five new uses for two key cardiac biomarkers, NT-proBNP and cTnT-hs. These standard biomarkers have proven to be successful in supporting cardiovascular disease management and its diagnosis.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cardiac biomarkers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,099.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to increase to US$ 16,019.9 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028). The rising number of cardiovascular disease cases is expected to drive growth of the global cardiac biomarkers market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of research and development activities for development of novel cardiac biomarkers is expected to drive the growth of global cardiac biomarkers market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital discovered several new biomarkers that are associated with incident heart failure. In this study, several inflammatory biomarkers and cell energy metabolites were linked to an increased risk of incident heart failure.

Among product type, troponins (T and I) segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global cardiac biomarkers market in 2021. A troponin test measures the levels of troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are released when the heart muscle is damaged, such as in case of heart attack. Thus, the more damage in the heart implies greater amount of troponin T and I in the blood.

On the basis of application, acute coronary syndrome segment accounted for the largest market share in the global cardiac biomarkers market over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of acute coronary syndrome is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Oxford Medicine Report published in July 2018, stated that acute coronary syndrome and sudden death caused by ischemic heart disease represents 1.8 million deaths per year, globally.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cardiac biomarkers market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and BioMérieux SA.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Product Type: Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB) Troponins (T and I) Myoglobulin Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP Ischemia-modified Albumin (IMA) Others

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Application: Myocardial Infarction Congestive Heart Failure Acute Coronary Syndrome Atherosclerosis Others

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Location of Testing: Laboratory Testing Point-of-Care Testing

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



