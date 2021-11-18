Chief Josh Waldo Announces Campaign Kick-Off for IAFC 2022 2nd Vice President

Bozeman, MT, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fire Chief Josh Waldo announced that his campaign for International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) 2022 2nd Vice President is officially underway. He also announced that Vickie Pritchett, IAFC member from Waverly, TN, and Vice President/Executive Officer of the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) will be serving as his campaign manager.

Prior to his arrival in Bozeman in 2015, Chief Waldo served as the Assistant Fire Chief in Oak Ridge, TN and was the Fire Chief of the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department in Clinton, TN. Chief Waldo has been a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) since 2012 and currently serves as the chair of the Program Planning Committee for the IAFC, which is charged with the development of the educational programs at FRI each year. Chief Waldo is a peer reviewer for the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and was the 2017 CPSE Ambassador of the Year. Chief Waldo holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. Chief Waldo holds multiple designations from CPSE (CFO, CTO, FM) and is a 2015 graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.

“My desire to run for IAFC 2nd Vice President is driven by a desire to serve the members of our association and ensure that members come first,” explained Waldo. “I hope to promote consistent and transparent communication throughout our association to all members. I want to promote diversity and inclusion within our association, encouraging and supporting all members to become engaged in the IAFC, building strong lines of leadership succession.”

“It’s been an honor to work with Chief Waldo on many projects and levels,” added Pritchett. “Chief Waldo is a hands-on, down to earth, servant leader who will serve the IAFC well and will lead with passion second to none. We look forward to meeting as many members as possible throughout the campaign, and hope that many fire service leaders will join ‘Team Waldo’ which will focus on members first.”

“I look to ensure that our association is financially solvent and prepared to meet whatever economic challenges may come our way. I want to continue to ensure that the IAFC is a leader on federal and regional issues that impact the members, divisions, and sections of our association, continues Waldo. “I want our association to be a strong partner with other organizations in our profession to collaborate on mutual interest that are for the betterment of our membership. Lastly, I want members of our association to feel that they are heard and have a voice in the future of their IAFC.”

To find out more, visit us on Facebook at Josh Waldo IAFC 2022 2nd Vice President or Twitter at @joshwaldo22IAFC. There are many ways to get involved and we’d love your help and participation! There are also campaign materials available for you to use and share, with lots more coming soon!

For additional information, email Vickie Pritchett at pritchett@nfsa.org or Chief Waldo at JWaldo@Bozeman.net

