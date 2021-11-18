Hot Tamale! Del Taco Heats Up The Holiday Season with Limited-Time Tamale Menu Loaded with Fiesta Packs, Value Deals and More

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, brings back its popular and authentic Mexican tamales for the holiday season. Del Taco fans have waited all year for the return of Del’s signature tamales filled with shredded seasoned pork, fire roasted salsa, and soft, stone-ground corn masa –all authentically hand wrapped with a real corn husk.



As of November 18, Del Taco’s limited-time tamale menu is back at participating locations and includes the following items**:

Red & Green Smothered Tamales : Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro.

: Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro. Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales : Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, freshly grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream.

: Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, freshly grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream. Del Taco’s 2 for $4 Tamales : Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $4.

: Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $4. Tamales 4 Pack : Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value.

: Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value. Tamales Fiesta Pack: Feed the whole family with Del Taco’s Tamales Fiesta Pack which includes 12 tamales, housemade salsa Casera, and utensils.



“Del Taco’s tamale menu is back and it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Del Taco fans love our tamales and wait all year for the return of their favorite holiday comfort food. We’re excited to also bring back our fan-favorite Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales and popular Tamales Fiesta Pack that includes 12 tamales.”

The return of the limited-time menu will be merrier for Del Taco fans who are DoorDash DashPass members from Monday, November 29 through Friday, December 31. Del Taco tamales will be exclusively available for delivery to DoorDash DashPass members all season long. Additionally, DashPass users can receive $3 off any order over $15 during this time as well***.

Del Taco’s limited-time tamales are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide (prices & participation may vary). For more information about Del Taco, and how to find tamales and other popular menu items near you, visit deltaco.com for more information.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Spend $15; Get $3: Offer valid from 11/29/2021 to 12/31/2021. Offer valid with a subtotal of $15 from Del Taco, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum value of discount is up to $3 dollars. Offer valid only for active DashPass users. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.



