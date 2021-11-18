Boston Bruins Name DraftKings As Official, Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Bruins and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today a new multi-year deal, which will make DraftKings the exclusive, Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the team and TD Garden, and the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 charitable raffle. The parties have also agreed that DraftKings will be an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, should sports betting become legal in Massachusetts. The new deal marks another strategic agreement with an NHL team for DraftKings, further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the league as an official daily fantasy partner and an official sports betting partner of the NHL.



“The Boston Bruins are excited to announce this new partnership with DraftKings, a Boston-based company that has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “We are looking forward to collaborating with DraftKings to continue to provide the best possible sports and entertainment experience for our fans at TD Garden.”

In an ongoing effort to create the best possible viewing experience for fans while offering new and exciting ways to engage with the team, DraftKings and the Bruins will execute strategic digital and social media content, with DraftKings takeovers of the Bruins homepage, app integration and digital linkages to the DraftKings suite of products. DraftKings and the Bruins will collaborate on a new content series hosted on Bruins social media channels inspired by daily fantasy engagement and exciting moments in the game. For example, followers will see pre-game polls asking fans to predict shots on goal, saves, highest point scorers, and more. Should Massachusetts legalize sports betting, DraftKings will serve as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, and the parties will work together to craft engaging betting experiences for fans. Currently, DraftKings operates mobile sports betting in fifteen states, including two states in New England: Connecticut and New Hampshire.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest team deal with the Boston Bruins, an exceptional team that like us is relentlessly focused on the fan,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “I’m looking forward to seeing our partnership and branding greet fans wherever they are – online, through the premier Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle which galvanizes viewers while advancing fantastic charitable causes, and in-person, including with the iconic, supersized, digital LED billboard facing inbound traffic into Boston’s famed TD Garden.”

For one of the most fan-engaging Bruins activations, taking place for each game, DraftKings will be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle. During 2021, the raffle is completely online, promoted through multiple Bruins social media channels; however, DraftKings branding will be included in all signage used by the 50/50 ambassadors throughout TD Garden, and in two in-game promotional drops on the HDX video scoreboard. It will also be featured in the “Know Before You Go” email blasts posted pre-game across Bruins email and applicable digital and social media assets.

Per the agreement, DraftKings branding and content will be integrated throughout TD Garden. DraftKings has been granted premium, TV visible dasher board locations including on the Bruins offensive end on the side of the net – generating maximum TV exposure. From doors opening until doors close, DraftKings will be granted 15 second full-screen, full-motion commercial sports and L-wrap banners on all 400+ TVs at the venue. As an addition to the prime, in-arena branding, DraftKings will be featured on the famous supersized, digital LED billboard facing inbound traffic into Boston’s TD Garden.

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Fans can access the DraftKings suite of products anywhere by visiting DraftKings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android .

ABOUT DRAFTKINGS

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

MEDIA CONTACTS

media@draftkings.com

Michael Tolvo, mtolvo@bostonbruins.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.