At 5.4% CAGR, Interventional Pulmonology Market to Surpass US$ 5,107.5 Million globally by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global interventional pulmonology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,535.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Interventional Pulmonology Market:

The rising incidence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer is expected to drive the global interventional pulmonology market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to article published in Translational Lung Cancer Research in May 2019, stated that there were an estimated 733,000 new lung cancer cases and 610,000 deaths in China, in 2015.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global interventional pulmonology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to key players in the market focusing on growth strategies such as acquisition which is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Olympus Corporation finalized the acquisition of Veran Medical Technologies, Inc. (VMT), a leading provider of advanced medical devices specializing in interventional pulmonology, following the definitive agreement the two companies signed. With this acquisition by Olympus subsidiary Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA), Olympus gained VMT's global sales network, marketing, manufacturing, R&D, and other functions to expand the Olympus respiratory product portfolio.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4768

Among product type, bronchoscopes segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global interventional pulmonology market over forecast period. Increasing research and development for robotic bronchoscopy is expected to drive the growth of the segment over forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center found the robotic bronchoscopy technology to be safe, feasible, and reliable for achieving diagnoses for lung cancer. Moreover, Fox Chase was one of the first cancer centers in the U.S. to obtain this technology, marketed as the Monarch Platform. Robotic bronchoscopy is a diagnostic technology used to view the insides of the lungs and obtain tissue samples for biopsy.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global interventional pulmonology market over forecast period, owing to key players in the market focusing on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. For instance, in October 2018, Pulmonx Corp. a commercial-stage medical technology company announced that the U.S. FDA had approved the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve System for treating severe emphysema patients. The Zephyr Valve is the first minimally-invasive device approved in the U.S. for treating patients with severe emphysema, a progressive and life-threatening form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global interventional pulmonology market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc., Cook Medical, Vygon, PENTAX Medical, Clarus Medical LLC, HUGER Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Richard Wolf Corporation, Karl Storz, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd, and ELLA – CS, s.r.o.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4768

Market Segmentation:

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, By Product Type:

Bronchoscopes Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Systems Pleuroscopes Respiratory Endotherapy Devices Airway Stents Pleural Catheters Endobronchial Valves Bronchial Thermoplasty Systems

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, By Indication: Asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Lung Cancer Tracheal & Bronchial Stenosis Others

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Specialty Clinics

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market , by Indication (Glioblastoma, Meningioma, Pituitary Tumors, and Others), by Treatment Type (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market , by Therapy Type (Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), by Drug Class (Antineoplastic, Non-steroidal Antiandrogen, Corticosteroids, Microtubule Inhibitor, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.