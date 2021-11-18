Swift Navigation Named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced its precise positioning solution been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list , garnering an Honorable Mention award in the Smart Machines category in this list of technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries.



Precise positioning is innovating across industries by delivering centimeter-level accuracy in seconds to users across continents. The ability to determine precise location makes it possible for automotive and autonomous driving systems to safely decipher which lane they are in, not just the road they are on. Precise positioning allows commercial drivers to deliver to the right address, facing the right direction on the right side of the road, improving efficiency at every stop. Utilizing the receiver-agnostic Starling ® positioning engine and cloud-based corrections from Skylark ™ precise positioning service, precise positioning benefits users across these industries and more, including rail, mobile, industrial and robotics.

“Swift is honored to be acknowledged as one of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech,” said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. “Swift is continually working to improve upon and evolve its precise positioning offering and is proud the positive impact our products have on our customers has been recognized.”

“Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we’re honored to bring attention to them today,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

