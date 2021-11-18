The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation Earns Recognition from Charity Navigator and GuideStar, Observes Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has once again earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator, as well as GuideStar’s Gold Seal of Transparency, solidifying the Foundation’s commitment to our donors, caregivers, and stakeholders throughout the year and serves as a conduit to acknowledge those affected during November’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

This award marks 15 years, including the 10th consecutive year, of 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Evaluations are based on two key categories of operations, scoring each charity on seven key areas of Financial Health, and using information from seventeen different metrics to assess the charity’s Accountability & Transparency. A four star rating, the highest available, indicates that the charity “exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its cause.”

In addition, GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, again awarded the Fisher Center Foundation their prestigious Gold Seal of Transparency. GuideStar’s Seals recognize those charities that show commitment to transparency by providing current information regarding mission, leadership team, financials, and more, allowing donors and funders to make educated decisions about the organizations to which they donate. Less than 5% of the 1.8 million organizations registered with GuideStar have been recognized with a Gold Seal.

The Fisher Center Foundation’s Information Program, which includes their award-winning website, ALZInfo.org, and tri-annual publication Preserving Your Memory (PYM), was recognized by the HIRC, which awards organizations that produce high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. Entries are judged on “content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience and overall quality.” The Center has received this prestigious award each year since 2004. Additionally, PYM recently received a Platinum award from Hermes Creative Awards for their Summer 2020 issue featuring Gene Wilder, and an Honorable mention for our Fall 2020 issue featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes.

“It is of the utmost importance to us to remain fiscally responsible with the funds entrusted to us by our donors. Being recognized for our efforts to raise money and awareness to support critical research to end Alzheimer’s disease is an honor,” said Lucretia Holden, Executive Director of the Fisher Center Foundation.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation provides millions of dollars for breakthrough Alzheimer’s research. Research is conducted at the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world. The Fisher Center lab is led by Acting Director Dr. Marc Flajolet, and includes several world-renowned scientists.The Fisher Center Lab also has a Neuroscience Advisory Committee with six highly respected Neuroscientists, including a 2017 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine.

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Laboratory is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center Foundation, and how to support breakthrough research, please visit www.ALZinfo.org.