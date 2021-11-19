Press Release - Nexity launches its first share buyback program with ESG impact

English French

Paris, November 19, 2021, 7.30 am CET

NEXITY LAUNCHES ITS FIRST SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH ESG IMPACT

Nexity announces the launch today of its first share buyback program with an ESG impact for an amount of 20 million euros, under the authorization given by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2021 and the description of the buyback program published on the same day.

This program is part of the company's overall capital allocation strategy, which aims to create and share value for all its stakeholders.

The ESG component of the program is based on the decision to allocate the outperformance linked to the buyback to the financing, through the Nexity Foundation, of projects related to social inclusion through housing, training and employment, and notably a support to the French National Association “Les Compagnons Bâtisseurs”, a network active for more than 60 years in housing improvement and professional inclusion of young people without employment or training.

This program is part of the Board of Directors' decision to buy back shares to offset the potential dilution caused by the vesting of free shares with the Group’s employees. Its launch will bring the amount of share buybacks carried out since 2018 to around 80 million euros.

For Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas, Nexity's Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance:

"I am proud of the launch by Nexity of its first ESG impact share buyback program. It proves our ability to use financial innovation at the service of the ‘life together’ in a city that creates links, which is our purpose, and reflects the integrated nature of our ESG strategy in all aspects of the company, including its capital allocation strategy.”

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER

With nearly 8500 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities.

Our corporate purpose ‘life together’ expresses our commitment to create for them, sustainable spaces, neighborhoods and cities, that make it possible to forge and re-establish links.

Nexity is notably classified for the second year in a row, France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Best Workplaces 2021.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

THE NEXITY FOUNDATION

The Nexity Foundation works for a more inclusive city where each vulnerable person can find his or her place, future prospects, the ability to act and the means to achieve. The Nexity Foundation expands the Nexity Group's corporate philanthropy actions: it stimulates and organizes collective dynamics of solidarity in the heart of cities, through its support for socially useful projects that benefit vulnerable people and society as a whole. Its areas of intervention are housing, employment, training and education.

Guided by the values of action, audacity, cooperation, sharing, commitment and living together, the Nexity Foundation brings together players who, alongside it, want to act for a more inclusive city: local authorities and other local economic and social players. To support and experiment with new forms of solidarity, the Nexity Foundation also relies on Nexity's boldness and the commitment of its employees.

