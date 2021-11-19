Financial Calendar 2022

Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 26/2021

www.orphazyme.com

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen – November 19, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the company expects to publish financial reports according to the following schedule:





Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

February 23, 2022

Annual Report 2021

March 15, 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022

April 7, 2022

Interim Report First Half 2022

August 25, 2022

The financial reports will upon their release be available at the Company's website, www.orphazyme.com, where information relating to Orphazyme's Annual General Meeting 2022 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.





For additional information, please contact:

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer +45 2898 9055





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

Attachment