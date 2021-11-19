Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Secondary Offering of Shares Issued in Previously Announced Novellus Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTX) (“Brooklyn”) today announced that on November 18, 2021 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed public offering by certain selling stockholders of up to 6,281,454 shares of Brooklyn’s common stock received in connection with Brooklyn’s acquisition of Novellus, Inc. in July 2021. Brooklyn will not receive any proceeds from any shares sold by the selling stockholders.



A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

