inCruises International clarifies statement made by the Central Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16th, our Moscow based law firm advised us that the Central Bank of Russia had stated on their website that inCruises “has the signs of a financial pyramid.”



We want to clarify that while it is within the standard procedure of the Central Bank to make this statement and explore our business model, it does not mean that inCruises is illegal in Russia nor any country. We want to emphasize that the bank proceedings are exploratory.

Fortunately, our lawyers in Moscow have addressed the proceedings to safeguard how inCruises operates. At inCruises, we believe that integrity and transparency are crucial values to live by and role model. Thanks to these principles and the cooperation and trust between ourselves and our Partners, we have prospered since 2016.

We are present in over 191 countries worldwide, with over 215,000 Partners and more than 890,000 Club Members. In addition, over 165,000 of our Club Members have safely and affordably cruised with respected major cruise lines.

As we grow our innovative global business, we understand that competitors may make accusations against our company. These competitors may contact authorities to try and help them.

We approach any accusations with confidence. To date we have successfully safeguarded our business against false accusations made by the Russian Association of Cruise Operators (RACO) about us with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

We have also won legal court cases against detractors such as Exinvest and Navika.

We will continue to take all necessary legal actions to protect our company and global brand from attack.

We, as a company, are committed to continuing to provide an ethical, transparent, and honest experience to all of our Partners and Members worldwide. Therefore, we are optimistic that our Russian attorneys will resolve these proceedings quickly and positively for inCruises.

About inCruises International

Since launching its Membership Club in 2016, inCruises International has grown in over 191 countries worldwide. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Follow our social media to learn more about inCruises’ opportunities and news https://www.instagram.com/incruises/.

