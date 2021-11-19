IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF), a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the global iGaming market.

Throughout the interview, Krogh discussed Playgon’s business model and his proven track record in the rapidly expanding iGaming sector.

“Playgon is a software development company. We build digital content for the growing and exciting online gaming space,” Krogh said. “We’re 80 strong with employees, including 20 engineers, and with our core product being live dealer table games, we have 60 dealers in our studio in Las Vegas who deliver the content to our customers. We’re a mobile-focused development company, and we license our product out of Malta. We are a public company, and we are growing quite quickly.”

“I first got into the business late in the ‘90s, so I’ve two decades in this industry. I’ve seen it grow up from mom-and-pop operations in the Caribbean to the business that it’s grown into today where, by-and-large, it’s run and owned by a lot of the big gaming brands. Globally, the industry right now runs around $70-75 billion in revenue,” he continued. “I’m very excited about this new technology that is our core product that we’re bringing to the market… It’s getting great exposure since we launched the product – just this May – with operators around the world that we’re signing up.”

“Our company has a B2B model, basically a typical SaaS model where we share in revenues with our operator customers under a licensing agreement,” Krogh added. “We plug into existing legacy systems that they run digitally, and create a highway into our studio, which we have in Vegas. We offer the Live Dealer content from North America. The beautiful thing about this model is that we have no player acquisition cost and it’s a global strategy. We sign up customers in regulated markets all around the world… We’re working hard these days because we’re going through a growth period.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF), to learn more about the company’s seasoned leadership team, recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.playgon.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com