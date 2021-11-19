Clean Energy Technologies Becomes EPA Industry Partner As Part of President Biden’s Methane Limitation Program

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY) (“CETY” or “the Company”), a low-carbon energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Landfill Methane Outreach Program (LMOP). As an Industry Partner, the Company will utilize its resources toward the development of landfill gas (LFG) as an energy resource by contributing financial and technical assistance, consulting services, or equipment.



The EPA’s program, LMOP, is a voluntary program that works cooperatively with industry stakeholders and waste officials to reduce or avoid methane emissions from landfills. LMOP encourages the recovery and beneficial use of biogas generated from organic municipal solid waste. The goal is for methane emissions from landfills to be reduced through developing cost effective and environmentally friendly LFG energy projects.

CETY’s responsibilities as a LMOP Industry Partner include to create a corporate energy profile, which would detail current LFG energy project information. This also may lead to the opportunity to incorporate more LFG energy recovery projects into their business objective, with an annual update describing the projects being considered. These projects include activities such as direct purchase of LFG energy and cooperation with important entities including municipal governments or other customers regarding mutually beneficial project development.

“We take our role as a clean energy supplier very seriously and are proud to become a part of the LMOP program Industry Partnership,” commented Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. “Our increasing global footprint provides us with the unique opportunity to support multiple partners in helping to reach the goals of the Global Methane Pledge. We look forward to supporting this vital work and to helping multiple partners to help reduce methane emissions worldwide.”

The Global Methane Pledge, an agreement to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, was a priority at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and more than 90 global governments have signed the pledge. President Biden’s announced his own initiative to reduce emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The EPA also has proposed new rules supporting the pledge’s goal marking the federal government’s first action to comprehensively address methane emissions from U.S. gas and oil infrastructure.

According to the EPA, LFG is a natural by-product of the decomposition of organic material in landfills composed of roughly 50% methane (the primary component of natural gas), 50% carbon dioxide (CO2) and a small amount of non-methane organic compounds. Municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills accounted for roughly 15.1% of methane emissions from landfills in 2019, making MSW landfills the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States. However, these emissions present an opportunity to be captured and converted as an energy resource. By capturing and using LFG, hazards and odors from the emissions can be reduced, methane reaching the atmosphere leading to smog and climate change can be prevented, and revenue generating jobs can be created through LFG projects.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) a low carbon energy company delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company’s principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY’s subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY’s proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY’s common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company’s analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

