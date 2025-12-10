CETY Launches HTAP™ Platform for Anaerobic Digestion Facilities to Increase RNG Production and Convert Digestate into Biochar

IRVINE, CA., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today announced a dedicated HTAP™ based platform designed for integration with existing and planned anaerobic digestion (AD) and renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities. The solution enables AD operators to convert hard-to-digest biomass and AD digestate into additional renewable energy and carbon-rich biochar, improving the overall efficiency and economics of RNG production.

Many AD plants face biogas-output limitations due to the low biodegradability of certain organic feedstocks. CETY’s High Temperature Ablative Pyrolysis (HTAP™) technology thermochemically converts forestry residues, agricultural waste, and other non-food biomass inputs into clean syngas. When paired with anaerobic or catalytic methanation systems, this syngas can be upgraded to pipeline-quality RNG.

A single HTAP™ unit producing 1,500 Nm³/hour of syngas can support production equivalent to approximately 13 MMBtu/hour of additional RNG, placing one HTAP™ system between a medium- and large-scale AD facility in terms of incremental RNG output.

The platform also addresses a growing industry challenge: digestate management. Digestate can contain more than 55% of unprocessed volatile solids, requiring long composting periods and incurring handling costs. HTAP™ thermochemically converts digestate into syngas—supporting up to 1.3–1.6 MW of onsite power or up to 8 MMBtu/hour of supplementary RNG—and into biochar that can be tested and certified for agricultural or industrial applications. Biochar can offer carbon stability, pathogen elimination, improved soil conditioning characteristics, and eligibility for carbon sequestration credits, subject to certification.

Alexander Skorokhodov, Director of Technology at CETY, stated:

“Anaerobic digestion is a proven pathway for renewable gas, but digestibility limits and digestate handling costs restrict its full potential.” HTAP™ unlocks the remaining energy in hard-to-digest biomass and converts digestate into clean energy and biochar. This enables AD operators to potentially expand RNG output while improving environmental and economic performance.”

With voluntary and compliance RNG markets ranging from $25 to $35 per MMBtu, the combined HTAP™ AD platform could generate more than $3 million per year in incremental RNG value from a single commercial installation, depending on feedstock, design scale, regional markets, and regulatory approvals, before accounting for biochar value and avoided digestate management costs.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

