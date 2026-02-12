CETY to Present HTAP™ Pyrolysis Platform for Renewable Gas, Power and Biochar at Biomass Conference & Expo in Nashville

IRVINE, CA., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 19th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo, taking place March 31 – April 2, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. CETY will be located at Booth #233.

Organized by BBI International and produced by Biomass Magazine, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is the largest and fastest-growing event of its kind, bringing together nearly 1,000 industry professionals across the interconnected biomass utilization sectors, including biobased power, thermal energy, fuels, chemicals, anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, and combined heat and power.

CETY’s participation at the International Biomass Conference & Expo reflects the Company’s broader strategy of transforming local waste challenges into scalable clean energy solutions. Through its HTAP™ advanced pyrolysis platform, CETY converts organic and biomass feedstocks into multiple high-value outputs, including renewable gas, hydrogen-ready syngas, electricity, and biochar, creating flexible deployment opportunities across agricultural regions, municipalities, and industrial sites.

The conference provides a strategic opportunity for CETY to advance multiple priorities simultaneously. It should offer a showcase for CETY’s biomass conversion capabilities while also accelerating project development conversations with stakeholders in all segments of the renewable gas ecosystem. In leading edge clean energy projects such as Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG), CETY integrates its own technologies, including Clean Cycle power generation systems, demonstrating how its platforms work synergistically to maximize efficiency, improve economics, and create vertically aligned energy solutions.

As energy demand accelerates, particularly from data centers and other energy-intensive infrastructure expanding into rural communities, CETY has identified broad opportunities to deploy distributed biomass conversion systems alongside emerging energy-intensive infrastructure. By processing regional biomass and organic waste streams near expanding demand centers, HTAP™ can help strengthen local economies, enhance grid resilience, and convert underutilized resources into revenue-generating clean energy assets.

“This event brings together stakeholders shaping the future of biomass and renewable gas,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. “We’re excited to present HTAP™ as a platform rather than a single technology because it enables communities and industrial partners to transform organic waste into renewable gas, electricity, hydrogen-ready fuels, and carbon-rich biochar. As new infrastructure such as data centers expands into rural markets, we believe there is a significant opportunity to align digital growth with local resource recovery, supporting economic development while simultaneously advancing energy resilience and decarbonization.”

At Booth #233, CETY will meet with prospective partners, project owners, waste generators, and investors to discuss the broad opportunities across biomass, renewable gas, and distributed energy markets.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the net-zero emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with net-zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle™ generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions apply advanced thermochemical conversion systems to process industrial, agricultural, and municipal waste streams into electricity and biochar, enabling scalable resource recovery and distributed clean energy deployment. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

