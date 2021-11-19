Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), a leading provider of seaborne transportation and distribution of liquified gases, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting will be held on December 14, 2021, at the offices of Watson Farley & Williams LLP, at 28 Avenue Victor Hugo, 75116, Paris, France at 09:00 A.M. local time.

The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set as November 15, 2021. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of the members of the Board of Directors. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about November 19, 2021 and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement is also available on the Company’s website by clicking the relevant links below.

The Company has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F can be downloaded from the relevant link below, is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

6-K NVGS 2021 AGM Filing – Proxy Statement – Proxy Card – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 2020 Annual Report

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator’s combined fleet now consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Our latest CSR Report can be found in Annual Reports under the Company website at www. navigatorgas.com.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850